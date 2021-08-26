ONEKAMA — It took a kickoff return for a touchdown, and an impressive defensive stand late in the game to preserve Manistee Catholic’s 20-12 non-conference win over county rival Onekama in both teams’ season opener Thursday night in Onekama.
The Sabers (1-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the last five minutes of the first quarter and then didn’t score again Ryker Capling clipped off an electrifying 62-yard return of a Portagers’ (0-1) kickoff after their second touchdown of the game with 5:10 remaining in regulation.
Caplng scored the first touchdown of the contest with a little over five minutes remaining in the opening quarter, after the Sabers were given excellent field position on a short kickoff by Onekama. The successful two-point conversion gave the Sabers an 8-0 lead.
When the Portagers got the ball on the Sabers’ ensuing kickoff they mounted a drive that penetrated deep into Manistee Catholic’s territory, but came to an abrupt end when Tyler Hallead picked off a pass for the Sabers.
Manistee Catholic immediately capitalized on the turnover, as Lee Pizana took the handoff from senior quarterback Kyle McLinden, veered to the left sideline and raced 61 yards for the touchdown. The Sabers running back was tackled short of the end zone on the two-point conversion attempt, but they extended their lead to 14-0.with 3:11 left in the second quarter.
Onekama was presented with another golden chance to score when it recovered a high snap on a punt attempt at the Manistee Catholic 32-yard line.
But that opportunity was squashed when Pizana got in front of an Omekama pass for an interception, and the half ended with the Sabers in front, 14-0.
Although neither team scored in the third quarter, Onekama threatened again late when they moved the ball down inside the Sabers 24. But the Sabers defense stiffened, and stopped the Portagers on downs to take over possession.
The Portagers finally broke through for a score midway through the fourth quarter when they tackled the punter at the Sabers 2-yard line, and punched the ball in with 9:38 left to make it 14-6.
Onekama later blocked another Sabers punt attempt and recovered the ball on Manistee Catholic’s 15. The Portagers scored on a TD pass with 5:22 remaining and closed the deficit to two, 14-12.