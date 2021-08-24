MANISTEE — Both teams are looking for better showings on the football field this fall, but maybe Manistee Catholic more so when it makes the short bus ride to Onekama for an inter-county rivalry in the season opener.
The Sabers won their season opener last year and then lost their last six in the COVID abbreviated schedule, while the Portagers slumped to a 1-4 mark after playing in the eight-player regional final the year before, and the state final in 2018.
Onekama had a lot of young players that saw a lot of minutes last year, and fifth year coach John Neph has been encouraged by the improvement he’s seen from them.
“Regardless of the number, the size or the experience they’re going to be coached well,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “Coach Neph does a great job. He has a good staff around him that has helped put out consistent teams.
“We know they are going to watch our film, and find a game plan that works with what they have. We just have to do the same thing on our end. We’ve watched their film, trying to point out their weaknesses and how to exploit them.”
Szymanski doesn’t expect to see any new wrinkles from the Portagers, especially on offense where they’ve run a lot of shotgun, trying to get the ball to the outside and utilize their speed.
The Sabers hope that they can turn everything inside to their linebackers and keep the Portagers from breaking any big plays on offense.
Offensively, the Sabers expect to be able to move the ball with their size and quickness up front, and senior quarterback Kyle McLinden calling signals.
“We’re emphasizing quickness up front,” Szymanski said. “Ryker Capling (second team All-Western Michigan D League last year) could possibly make a huge impact.
“He’s one of the guys we kind of lean on. McLinden has taken control of the offense, and done everything we’ve asked of him. Offensively, I think we can be very successful.”
Szymanski was happy with what the Sabers showed in their pre-season scrimmage last Saturday against Portland St. Patrick and Suttons Bay, who have played in the state finals over the last couple years.