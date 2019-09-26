MANISTEE — With the addition of two new players to the roster, the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern co-op football team is hoping for better results when it hosts Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League game Friday night at Saber Stadium.
The 7 p.m. game is also homecoming for the Sabers (1-3, 1-2 WMD), and in addition to all the festivities that go along with that the program will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its only state championship.
