MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s eight-player football team snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 54-12 non-conference win over St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic Saturday afternoon at Saber Stadium.
The Sabers struck quickly after fielding the Sharks’ opening kickoff at the Lake Michigan 49, taking just three plays to strike paydirt when senior quarterback fired a perfect pass to Tyler Hallead, who loped in for the final few yards on the 45-yard pitch-and-catch.
Rykar Capling got the call on the two-point conversion attempt, and went around right end to the end zone to give the Sabers an 8-0 lead early with only a couple minutes elapsed in the game.
It was all Sabers after that, as they scored often in rolling up a 30-0 lead by the half and pretty much breezed the rest of the way behind a strong performance from their offensive line and an aggressive defense that kept the pressure on the Sharks quarterback.
“Our focus coming into the game was to get pressure on the quarterback, which we didn’t do at Mesick,” Sabers coach Jake Szymanski said. “It was important for us to get out of the slump we were in, and start feeling good about ourselves.
“Last week we finally saw the offense click for 40 points, and we emphasized that we had to keep that going while shoring up our defensive problems.
“We fixed those defensive mistakes today, and that was good to see. We have some big guys up front, and if we can get by the blocks, we can be very tough.”
The winless Sharks (0-5) also experienced problems with the center snap to the quarterback, which had the signal caller leaping up to bring it down every time.
Capling scored the next Sabers touchdown, capping a short 52-yard drive with a one-yard dive with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Lee Pizana took in the two-point conversion as the Sabers saw their lead grow to 16-0.
Lake Michigan aided the next Sabers’ scoring drive with a facemask penalty, setting them up at the Sharks 1-yard line. McLinden kept the ball on the next play and busted into the end zone to extend the Sabers’ lead to 24-0. McLinden later hit Matt Gunia on a 10-yard strike to make it 30-0 at half.
The Sabers (2-3) boosted their lead to 38-0 midway through the third quarter when Capling scored from one yard out and Oleniczak tacked on the two-point conversion. Matt Gunia finished the scoring on a 20-yard scamper.
“Kyle had plenty of time to throw with the pass protection the linemen gave him,” Szymanski said. “We have the ability to push people around, and hold them out.
“But I was really happy with our defense. We did a good job of maintaining our blocks, and giving our running backs a crease to get through. We didn’t gain a ton of yardage, but enough to keep drives alive.”
McLinden had a big day, completing 11-of-14 passes for 232 yards with four touchdowns. Hallead had 120 receiving yards with three TDs. Pizana caught three passes for 74 yards.
Eddie Dutkavich led the defense with 18 tackles, Nick Sturgeon had seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, Capling and Hallead contributed five stops. Pizana had a pass interception.