MANISTEE — After chewing up six minutes off the clock on its first possession of the game, the Manistee Catholic/Mason County Eastern co-op football team rolled to a 26-0 victory over Baldwin in the Western Michigan D League on Friday night at a soggy Saber Stadium in a game called with 8:45 left in the third quarter because of the weather.
The Sabers (2-3, 2-2 WMD) got the opening kickoff when Baldwin won the toss and deferred to the second half, and wowed the Homecoming crowd by marching down the field on an impressive 79-yard march that took 17 plays and consumed six minutes.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.