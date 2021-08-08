SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Optimist Club hosted a Tri-Star Football Skill competition recently.
The top three kids in each category received a medal in punting, passing and kicking a football, and it was done in conjunction Scottville Titans Youth Football’s three-day football camp.
The age groups were for kids in the third and fourth grades and in fifth and sixth grades. There were 56 kids with 10 coaches assisting.
Not only did the Scottville Optimist Club award medals and trophies, but each child received a T-shirt. According to the club, it is aiming to make a football skills competition an annual event, and it would like to add other areas of skill development.
At the end of the event, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Scottville Police Department had a canine demonstration.
