Youth football camp: Scottville Youth Football will be hosting a camp July 28 through 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at McPhail Field. The third day will be a partnership with the Scottville Optimist Club for the Optimist Tri-Star Punt, Pass & Kick contest with awards being handed out for the top three scorers in each category for two different age groups, kids 8 through 10 and kids 11 through 13. Health screenings will be mandatory each day at camp, and a waiver form and registration form must be filled out on the first day on arrival. Attendees must bring their own water bottle, and they’re encouraged to show up 20 minutes before the start of camp if possible. The camp is free of charge. The camp could be canceled at the last minute and is subject to change.
Youth football sign-up: Scottville Youth Football has not started its registration or equipment distribution as of yet. The season is scheduled to start Aug. 17. The organization provides all equipment for each athlete, including certified/reconditioned helmets. The organization will attempt to keep the cost at $75 per player. Pop Warner football is open to children 8 to 12 as of Aug. 1. The organization reminds the public that it will proceed safely and within the rules, and the fall season is subject to change.