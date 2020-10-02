SCOTTVILLE — Two touchdowns on the defensive side of the ball led the Mason County Central junior varsity football team to a 26-15 win over Manistee Thursday night at Spartan Community Field.
The Spartans held an 18-15 advantage at the half, and were able to add one more score to hold on for the win.
"The offense was greta tonight but it could've been even better," said head coach John Chalko. "A few things go differently and we could've gotten the score in the forties."
Will Chye led the Spartans in the passing game, going 10-16 with 138 yards and a passing touchdown, while Landon Smith and Colden Meyer led the team each with four catches with 66 and 40 yards a piece.
Jayden Perrone corralled the lone touchdown pass from Chye.
Eliseo Solis had a scoop and score fumble recovery for a touchdown with Keenan Kelley having a pick six for the other defensive score of the game. Meyer led the defense with 10 tackles.
The win moves the Spartans to 1-2 on the season.