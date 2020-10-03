SHELBY — Behind 211 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Khole Hofmann, the Mason County Central football team topped Shelby Friday night, 55-0, the fourth most points and second largest margin of victory in school history.
“It was really nice to see us get on track tonight,” said head coach Scott Briggs. “The line on both sides with Jackson Kimes, Gage Ruiz, Justus Overla, Raiden Keefer, Jacob Johnson and David Robinson were tremendous for us. They have to be to have two guys rush for over 100 yards.”
The Spartans started the game off with three first quarter rushing touchdowns, two from Hofmann going for three and four yards each, as well as one from junior Xander Gajeski that went for 46-yards to give MCC a 21-0 lead.
Hofmann broke away for a 94-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter to make it a 28-0 lead, and right before the half, quarterback Ethan Johnson connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to H.B. Nichols to extend the lead to 35-0.
Gajeski accounted for the first two touchdowns in the second half for the Spartans, the first coming on a 66-yard run and the next coming in the fourth quarter on a 70-yard pick six, making it 48-0.
Sophomore Riley McLouth capped off the scoring for the Spartans with a 29-yard touchdown run to ice the victory and give MCC it’s first league win of the season.
Along with Hofmann’s big night, Gajeski totaled 118 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Keefer led all tacklers with 10 while Hofmann added nine. Gajeski had two interceptions on the night while Nichols and Jackson and Kimes each came up with one as well.
The Spartans move to 1-2 on the season and conference play. They will be back home next Friday to host the Whitehall Vikings.