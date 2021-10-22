MANISTEE — Manistee had a 16-point lead 8:18 left in the fourth quarter and then things spiraled the other way quickly, as Howard City Tri-County rallied for a 32-28 non-conference win at Chippewa Field on a wet and chilly Friday night.
Despite the loss, Manistee still has a chance to make the MHSAA playoffs when the selections come out Sunday night, but the odds are a bit longer than they would have been if the Chippewas had held on to the lead and won.
“Give them (the Vikings) credit, it was a heck of a comeback,” Manistee coach Troy Bytwork said. “They took the kickoff back, that made a huge difference there.
“But those are difficult ones obviously to take. It’s just as simple as that. You get what you want, play physical as all get out the second half.
“We couldn’t get the necessary first down when we needed it, and we couldn’t get the stops when we needed it. Those two things end up being on the back end of a comeback, and that’s what we were tonight.”
The Vikings took a 6-0 lead 1:59 left in the first quarter as senior quarterback Tyler Tompkins finished off a quick drive with a 50-yard sprint down the right sideline for the score after holding Manistee to a three-and-out on its first possession.
Manistee answered on its next series after the ensuing kickoff, senior Connor Beaudrie going 20 yards into the end zone and took the lead, 7-6, when senior Luke Kooy booted the extra point.
Kooy presented the Chippewas with their next scoring opportunity when he intercepted Thompkins and returned it to the Manistee 32 early in the second quarter.
Manistee ground out an 11-play drive, highlighted by a 43-yard run by junior quarterback Jeff Huber and converting a fourth down en route to Huber’s 8-yard pass to Connor Rischel for the touchdown. Kooy’s point after made extended the Chippewas lead to 14-6 at the half.
Howard City would trim the Manistee lead to 14-12 5:58 to play in the third quarter on a touchdown strike from Thompkins to Stuart Gould.
The Chippewas came right back, Huber running in from 16 yards out and moved out to a 21-12 lead with 1:42 remaining in the third.
After taking over on downs at their own 38, the Chippewas would score for the final time on the evening when Beaudrie went up the middle on a 2-yard plunge for that 16-point lead with just over eight minutes to play.
But disaster struck when Gould returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards to start the Vikings comeback, slicing Manistee’s lead to 10 points, 28-18, with 8:02 left in regulation,.
Manistee contributed to the next Vikings’ touchdown drive when the Chippewas were guilty of a pair of personal foul penalties, and Thompkins scored on an 8-yard run to close the gap to just two points, 28-26, with 3:22 left in the last period.
The Vikings completed the comeback when David Sheehan caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Thompkins with 25 seconds to play. Gould intercepted a pass to end the Chippewas’ last chance,
“Momentum is tough,” Bytwork added. “Their quarterback played a heck of a ball game. He kept plays going, and we struggled to keep him in the pocket all night.
“Even on the score, we flushed him out and the kid made a heck of a catch in the end zone. I probably got too conservative at the end there.
“You’re trying to run clock, you’re trying to burn clock, but you’re still obviously trying to get first downs and keep the ball moving. We tried to take a couple shots there and they didn’t come through,.”
Beaudrie finished with 30 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Huber added 90 yards on 16 carries, and he completed 3-of-6 passes for 56 yards. Rischel had two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown. Kaden Kott caught one for 36.
Defensively, the Chippewas were led Beaudrie had seven tackles and a pass defense, Kooy had six tackles and an interception while Da’Kary Watson and Carter Fredericks each had five tackles.