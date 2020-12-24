Three members of the Ludington football team received honors from the Associated Press on the its Division 3-4 All-State teams Thursday.
Senior Jake Plamondon was named Second Team All-State as a lineman. Senior lineman Max Munn was named All-State Honorable Mention as was senior defensive back Jacob Irelan.
“Jake is a great example of what hard work can accomplish,” said Ludington football coach Charlie Gunsell. “He is a year-round weight room guy.”
Plamondon was a four-year varsity starter on both sides of the football. He led the Orioles in receptions three of his four years, and on defense, he either led the team or was the second-leading member of the team in tackles.
He’s committed to play for GLIAC and national powerhouse Ferris State University.
Munn is a three-year starter at right tackle for the Orioles.
“Max has worked hard to turn himself into a high-level offensive lineman. For his size, Max is a great athlete that runs well,” Gunsell said. “Over the last three years, nobody has matured more in our program.
“Max loves to play offensive line, and it showed in his effort.”
Irelan is a three-year varsity player, too. He was a two-way starter for the Orioles this past fall.
“Jacob is a fearless safety that made several plays at or behind the line of scrimmage,” Gunsell said. “He led the Orioles’ defense this year in interceptions.
“Jacob also became a focal point of the offense, making several big plays from his wide receiver position,” he continued. “Jacob simply plays harder than most athletes.”