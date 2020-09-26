SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s footall team had its chances to stake itself either to a lead or pull a little closer to Ravenna in the first half of Friday’s West Michigan Conference contest at Spartan Community Field in Scottville.
Turnovers were the biggest issue for the Spartans. Central gave up the ball on five interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown to turn a two-score game into three.
“We turned the ball over a lot, and threw quite a few interceptions, but I want everybody to know it’s not just on the quarterback,” said Central coach Scott Briggs. “There’s a lot of pressure on him. There wasn’t much protection. We’re pressing, trying to make a play happen.
“We’ve got to get better all the way around,” he continued.
The Spartans’ Trent Gray recovered a Ravenna fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give Central (0-2, 0-2 WMC) the ball on the Bulldogs’ 40. But the drive resulted in a turnover on downs. The Spartans’ defense held, including forcing a big tackle-for-loss on a Bulldogs fourth down to take over on the Ravenna 43 on Central’s second drive.
Mistakes and turnovers proved to be the biggest problems for the Spartans in the first half. Ravenna’s Kyle Beebe and Grant Becklin each intercepted Central passes. Penalties by Central helped the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1 WMC) on the way to a 4-yard run by Steven Cook. After the second interception, another Spartans penalty assisted in an 1-yard run by Cook.
The Spartans nearly halved the Ravenna lead before halftime. Central went on a march that lasted the final 4:33 of the second quarter and took 13 plays. A mistake, though, pushed a first-and-goal back Central. Central turned the ball over on downs just before the clock expired for the half.
Ravenna’s Beebe and Becklin each intercepted passes in the third quarter, with Becklin returning the ball 34 yards for a touchdown to push the game from 14-0 to 21-0. A bad snap on a punt allowed Ravenna to get the ball on the Spartans’ 2, and Cook scored from there.
The Spartans put together a drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters. Their march started on the Central 30, and Khole Hofmann scored on a 4-yard run after a 10-play, near 5-minute drive. His kick made it 28-7.
“Finally, we got in the fourth quarter, and we pounded the ball on them, and that’s what we have to show from now on,” Briggs said. “It shows to me they’re capable of doing it. It’s got to be a mentality.”
But Ravenna answered on the ensuing drive when Tristan Witt scored from seven yards out.
Central finished with 179 yards of total offense, 150 of which was on the ground. Hofmann had 100 yards rushing on 31 carries with Ethan Johnson having 14 yards. Johnson was 5-of-12 passing for 29 yards and four interceptions. Will Chye was 0-for-2 with an interception. Hofmann caught all of the passes for the Spartans.
Ravenna finished with 192 yards of total offense, 156 of which was on the ground. Cook had 66 yards on 11 carries the three touchdowns while Witt had 46 yards on four carries and a score. Thomas McCullough was 1-of-2 passing for 36 yards and he also had 43 yards rushing on eight carries.
Hofmann led the defense with six tackles, an assist and a tackle for loss. Johnson had three tackle and two assists and Raiden Keefer had three tackles, three assists and a tackle for loss. Eliseo Solis also had a tackle for loss.
The Spartans head on the road for the first time in 2020 with a match-up with Shelby. Ravenna hosts Montague.
“We’ve got a lot to play for yet,” Briggs said. “We’ve got Shelby next week, and we have to prepare hard for them. They’re going to be ready for us, and we have to get ready for them.”