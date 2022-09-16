MUSKEGON — Oakridge scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to break open a tight game with Ludington, handing the Orioles a 30-18 loss in West Michigan Lakes play that pitted two state-ranked teams in Muskegon.

The Eagles (4-0, 2-0 WMC Lakes) came into the game ranked No. 5 in Division 5, and the Orioles (3-1, 1-1 WMC Lakes) were ranked No. 7 in Division 4.

“Our guys played hard. That’s what we are. We missed some opportunities,” said Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell said. “We played hard, that gave us a chance to compete. They had a couple of guys that we didn’t match up (well) defensively.

“We played our tails off. We’re really close to figuring this out.”

And early on, it was a struggle between both schools. Oakridge struck first on a 20-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Eagles were able to get a tackle in the end zone for a safety, and they scored on a. 3-yard scoring passing as time expired for a 14-0 lead entering the second quarter.

Ludington rallied as Trey Forfinski ran for a 1-yard score. The kick failed, and Ludington trailed, 14-6, entering halftime.

Ludington put the game to within two points in the third quarter when quarterback Chase Hackert threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Gilchrist. The ensuing two-point pass failed, though, allowing the Eagles to retain a 14-12 lead.

But touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter — and the ensuing two-point runs — lifted Oakridge from the two-point lead to a 30-12 lead with 2:22 remaining.

“We were down 10 looking to make it a one-score game with six minutes to go and we ended up going for it on the 40-yard line. We put our defense in a bad spot,” Gunsell said. “I think Oakridge had a couple of short fields.

“They do what good teams do. They were beating us up with their run. It was really the difference.”

Ludington scored with 1:08 remaining when Hackert found Levi Laman on a 38-yard touchdown pass. The two-point pass failed, though, and that’s what led to the final 30-18 score.

“We onside kicked and if we get it, we’re trying to get it to a one-score game,” Gunsell said. “But my receivers were gassed. We threw it north of 30 times. They were running out of gas. They love each other, and they play for each other. Thats we just battled a good team.”

The Eagles doubled-up the Orioles on time of possession, 32:31 to 15:21. It led to Oakridge having 345 total yards to Ludington’s 263. The Eagles had 272 yards rushing and 73 yards passing. The Orioles threw for 188 yards and ran for 75 yards.

Hackert finished the game 10-of-24 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns but also threw an interception. Aidan Gilchrist was the leading receiver with five catches for 95 yards and the score. Nathan Gilchrist had two catches for 31 yards, and Gage Jones had two catches for 24 yards.

Hackert was the leading rusher with 48 yards on 10 carries. Forfinski had 23 yards on nine attempts.

Forfinski led the defense with 8 1/2 tackle. Jones had seven tackles and Aidan Gilchrist and Laman had 5 1/2 tackles.

The game was just the third meeting between the schools all-time, with each having a victory. The Eagles won the first meeting in 1977, and the Orioles won in 1978.

The Orioles will finally open the home portion of their schedule at Oriole Field when they host Montague in another West Michigan Lakes game. Ludington played the first four weeks of the season on the road.

“I think Ludington has wonderful a transportation system, but I don’t want to be on a bus again,” Gunsell said.

He is also encouraged by what potentially lies ahead for the Orioles.

“That was a really good football game,” he said. “We’re getting real close to being a really good football team. We have to stay healthy.”

Oakridge hosts Fremont in another league contest next week.