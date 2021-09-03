Lakes 8 Activities Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Ludington;0-0;0;0;1-1;23;47

Musk.Cath.;0-0;0;0;1-0;27;13

Muskegon Hts;0-0;0;0;1-0;42;6

Manistee;0-0;0;0;1-1;35;48

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Sparta 41, Ludington 3

Manistee 28, Lutheran Westland 14

Muskegon Catholic at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Grandville Calvin Christian at Muskegon Heights

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Ludington at Manistee

West Michigan Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Hart;0-0;0;0;2-0;50;42

Oakridge;1-0;32;19;2-0;54;40

Ravenna;1-0;63;6;2-0;84;26

Whitehall;0-1;19;32;1-1;46;56

Montague;1-0;35;0;1-1;35;38

N.Muskegon;0-1;0;35;0-2;13;62

Shelby;0-1;6;63;0-1;12;96

z-MCC;0-0;0;0;0-0;0;0

z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Kent City at Hart

Ravenna 63, Shelby 6

Montague 35, North Muskegon 0

Oakridge 32, Whitehall 19

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Hart at Montague

North Muskegon at Shelby

Ravenna at Whitehall

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Bear Lake;0-0;0;0;1-0;44;14

Manistee CC;0-0;0;0;1-0;20;12

Marion;0-0;0;0;1-0;42;12

Baldwin;0-0;0;0;0-1;8;72

Brethren;0-0;0;0;0-1;8;14

Mesick;0-0;0;0;0-1;22;38

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Marion at Brethren

Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic

Baldwin at Mesick

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Manistee Catholic at Mesick

Baldwin at Onekama

Marion at Bear Lake

Brethren at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

Central State - Gold Division

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

C.Montcalm;0-0;0;0;1-0;28;14

HC Tri-County;0;0;1-0;46;0

Big Rapids;0-0;0;0;0-1;30;42

Chip.Hills;0-0;0;0;0-1;0;50

Fremont;0-0;0;0;0-1;6;20

Grant;0-1;0;28;0-2;6;83

Newaygo;0-0;0;0;0-1;19;20

Reed City;1-0;28;0;1-1;42;18

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Reed City at Grant

Central Montcalm at Newaygo

Big Rapids at Fremont

Remus Chippewa Hills at Howard City Tri-County

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Newaygo at Big Rapids

Fremont at Central Montcalm

Howard City Tri-County at Reed City

Grant at Remus Chippewa Hills

Central State - Silver Division

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Kent City;0-0;0;0;1-0;20;19

White Cloud;0-0;0;0;2-0;35;6

Hesperia;0-0;0;0;0-1;6;26

Holton;0;0;0-1;20;40

Lakeview;0-0;0;0;0-1;0;46

Morley-Stanwood;0-0;0;0;0-2;22;68

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Kent City at Hart

Coleman at Holton

Saugatuck at Lakeview

Carson City-Crystal 40, Morley-Stanwood 8

Hesperia at St. Louis

White Cloud def. Wyoming Lee (forfeit)

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

White Cloud at Hesperia

Lakeview at Kent City

Holton at Morley-Stanwood

Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23 along with the Lakes 8's Ludington, Manistee and Orchard View. The WMC will be split in two divisions.

