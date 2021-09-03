Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Ludington;0-0;0;0;1-1;23;47
Musk.Cath.;0-0;0;0;1-0;27;13
Muskegon Hts;0-0;0;0;1-0;42;6
Manistee;0-0;0;0;1-1;35;48
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Sparta 41, Ludington 3
Manistee 28, Lutheran Westland 14
Muskegon Catholic at Grand Rapids West Catholic
Grandville Calvin Christian at Muskegon Heights
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Ludington at Manistee
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Hart;0-0;0;0;2-0;50;42
Oakridge;1-0;32;19;2-0;54;40
Ravenna;1-0;63;6;2-0;84;26
Whitehall;0-1;19;32;1-1;46;56
Montague;1-0;35;0;1-1;35;38
N.Muskegon;0-1;0;35;0-2;13;62
Shelby;0-1;6;63;0-1;12;96
z-MCC;0-0;0;0;0-0;0;0
z-elected to play reduced schedule in 2021
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Kent City at Hart
Ravenna 63, Shelby 6
Montague 35, North Muskegon 0
Oakridge 32, Whitehall 19
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Hart at Montague
North Muskegon at Shelby
Ravenna at Whitehall
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Bear Lake;0-0;0;0;1-0;44;14
Manistee CC;0-0;0;0;1-0;20;12
Marion;0-0;0;0;1-0;42;12
Baldwin;0-0;0;0;0-1;8;72
Brethren;0-0;0;0;0-1;8;14
Mesick;0-0;0;0;0-1;22;38
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Marion at Brethren
Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic
Baldwin at Mesick
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Manistee Catholic at Mesick
Baldwin at Onekama
Marion at Bear Lake
Brethren at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
Central State - Gold Division
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
C.Montcalm;0-0;0;0;1-0;28;14
HC Tri-County;0;0;1-0;46;0
Big Rapids;0-0;0;0;0-1;30;42
Chip.Hills;0-0;0;0;0-1;0;50
Fremont;0-0;0;0;0-1;6;20
Grant;0-1;0;28;0-2;6;83
Newaygo;0-0;0;0;0-1;19;20
Reed City;1-0;28;0;1-1;42;18
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Reed City at Grant
Central Montcalm at Newaygo
Big Rapids at Fremont
Remus Chippewa Hills at Howard City Tri-County
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Newaygo at Big Rapids
Fremont at Central Montcalm
Howard City Tri-County at Reed City
Grant at Remus Chippewa Hills
Central State - Silver Division
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Kent City;0-0;0;0;1-0;20;19
White Cloud;0-0;0;0;2-0;35;6
Hesperia;0-0;0;0;0-1;6;26
Holton;0;0;0-1;20;40
Lakeview;0-0;0;0;0-1;0;46
Morley-Stanwood;0-0;0;0;0-2;22;68
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Kent City at Hart
Coleman at Holton
Saugatuck at Lakeview
Carson City-Crystal 40, Morley-Stanwood 8
Hesperia at St. Louis
White Cloud def. Wyoming Lee (forfeit)
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
White Cloud at Hesperia
Lakeview at Kent City
Holton at Morley-Stanwood
Note: CSAA Gold’s Fremont and CSAA Silver’s Hesperia and Holton join the West Michigan Conference in 2022-23 along with the Lakes 8's Ludington, Manistee and Orchard View. The WMC will be split in two divisions.