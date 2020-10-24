Lakes 8 Activities Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Musk.Cath.;3-0;111;6;6-0;251;18
Manistee;2-1;55;80;4-2;150;102
Ludington;1-2;89;59;4-2;157;88
Orchard View;0-3;28;138;2-4;56;201
x-denotes league champion
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Ludington 6, Lake City 0
McBain def. Manistee, forfeit
Muskegon Catholic 60, Holton 0
Orchard View 26, Kent City 20
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Ludington vs. TBD in Division 4 playoffs
Orchard View vs. TBD in Division 5 playoffs
Manistee vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs
Muskegon Catholic vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs
West Michigan Conference
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Montague;5-0;245;43;5-0;245;43
Whitehall;5-1;252;55;5-1;252;55
Oakridge;4-2;202;87;4-2;202;87
N.Muskegon;3-2;128;99;3-2;128;99
Ravenna;3-3;134;145;3-3;134;145
MCC;2-4;102;158;2-4;102;158
Hart;1-5;52;274;1-5;52;274
Shelby;0-6;20;271;0-6;20;271
x-denotes league champion
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Mason County Central 40, Hart 6
Ravenna 25, Shelby 0
North Muskegon at Montague PPD Saturday
Whitehall 32, Oakridge 18
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Whitehall vs. TBD in Division 4 playoffs
Oakridge vs. TBD in Division 5 playoffs
Mason County Central vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs
Hart vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs
Shelby vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs
Montague vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs
North Muskegon vs. TBD in Division 7 playoffs
Ravenna vs. TBD in Division 7 playoffs
Western Michigan D League
;Conference;Season
Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
x-Mesick;3-0;167;76;4-2;251;151
Brethren;3-1;104;93;4-2;140;134
Marion;2-1;103;57;5-1;243;97
Bear Lake;1-2;37;104;2-4;71;208
Manistee CC;1-2;62;90;1-4;90;138
Baldwin;0-4;16;69;0-6;30;119
x-denotes conference champion
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Brethren 38, Onekama 6
Central Lake def. Baldwin, forfeit
Marion 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 20
Mesick 56, Bellaire 6
Vestaburg 42, Bear Lake 8
Suttons Bay at Manistee Catholic, 1 p.m., Saturday
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Mesick vs. TBD in Division 1 8-player playoffs
Brethren vs. TBD in Division 2 8-player playoffs
Marion vs. TBD in Division 2 8-player playoffs
Bear Lake vs. TBD in Division 2 8-player playoffs