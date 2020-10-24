Lakes 8 Activities Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Musk.Cath.;3-0;111;6;6-0;251;18

Manistee;2-1;55;80;4-2;150;102

Ludington;1-2;89;59;4-2;157;88

Orchard View;0-3;28;138;2-4;56;201

x-denotes league champion

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Ludington 6, Lake City 0

McBain def. Manistee, forfeit

Muskegon Catholic 60, Holton 0

Orchard View 26, Kent City 20

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Ludington vs. TBD in Division 4 playoffs

Orchard View vs. TBD in Division 5 playoffs

Manistee vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs

Muskegon Catholic vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs

West Michigan Conference

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Montague;5-0;245;43;5-0;245;43

Whitehall;5-1;252;55;5-1;252;55

Oakridge;4-2;202;87;4-2;202;87

N.Muskegon;3-2;128;99;3-2;128;99

Ravenna;3-3;134;145;3-3;134;145

MCC;2-4;102;158;2-4;102;158

Hart;1-5;52;274;1-5;52;274

Shelby;0-6;20;271;0-6;20;271

x-denotes league champion

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Mason County Central 40, Hart 6

Ravenna 25, Shelby 0

North Muskegon at Montague PPD Saturday

Whitehall 32, Oakridge 18

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Whitehall vs. TBD in Division 4 playoffs

Oakridge vs. TBD in Division 5 playoffs

Mason County Central vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs

Hart vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs

Shelby vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs

Montague vs. TBD in Division 6 playoffs

North Muskegon vs. TBD in Division 7 playoffs

Ravenna vs. TBD in Division 7 playoffs

Western Michigan D League

;Conference;Season

Team;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

x-Mesick;3-0;167;76;4-2;251;151

Brethren;3-1;104;93;4-2;140;134

Marion;2-1;103;57;5-1;243;97

Bear Lake;1-2;37;104;2-4;71;208

Manistee CC;1-2;62;90;1-4;90;138

Baldwin;0-4;16;69;0-6;30;119

x-denotes conference champion

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Brethren 38, Onekama 6

Central Lake def. Baldwin, forfeit

Marion 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 20

Mesick 56, Bellaire 6

Vestaburg 42, Bear Lake 8

Suttons Bay at Manistee Catholic, 1 p.m., Saturday

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Mesick vs. TBD in Division 1 8-player playoffs

Brethren vs. TBD in Division 2 8-player playoffs

Marion vs. TBD in Division 2 8-player playoffs

Bear Lake vs. TBD in Division 2 8-player playoffs