WHITEHALL — Manistee couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Whitehall Vikings in a West Michigan Lakes football game Friday night on the road and was overwhelmed, 56-0.
The Chippewas came into the game hoping to ride some momentum from their 30-14 win over Orchard View last week, but it was the Vikings who got rolling early and never stopped.
Before any of the Manistee fans who made the trip had time to settle in their seats the No. 2-ranked Vikings (in Division 4) were up, 21-0, and it just got worse as the game wore on.
Isaiah Davis, who had 107 yards last week, managed just 17 against the Vikings. Nick Hornkohl added 15 while Kaden Kott and Yosiah Awamolo each had 14.
Jeff Huber completed only one pass for 18 yards, that going to Brian McNeil.
Braydon Sorenson led the defense for Manistee with six tackles, Hornkohl and Davis had four apiece and Caden VanSickle had two and a sack.
Manistee (3-2, 1-2 WMC Lakes) travels to Ludington for another league game next Friday.