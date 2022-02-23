Four members of the Team Honey Badger youth wrestling team from Hook & Catch Wrestling of Ludington earned medals at the Grandville Open/Meijer State Games on the weekend of Feb. 19 and 20. Earning medals were Diana Ottgen (gold), Jaxson Nehm (silver), Gavin Thoreson (bronze) and Mike Breitfeld (bronze). Also wrestling were Corey Ottgen Jr., Emilyn Thoreson, Gaeda Nehm and Quinton Benderman.
