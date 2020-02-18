OSCODA — Dozens of local wrestlers competed over the weekend in individual districts this past Saturday with many moving on to the individual regionals.
Hart paced the local schools having 11 wrestlers qualify, including three first-place finishes, followed by Mason County Central with four wrestlers which included one champion.
Mason County Central’s Zach Quinn won the 152-pound weight class as he won his final two bouts by decision, winning 4-3 over Reese Ransom from Evart to take advance to the Regional with a 44-1 record.
