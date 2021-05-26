MANISTEE — Frankfort turned the tables on the Manistee Catholic golf team Monday afternoon at the Manistee National Golf and Resort course, gaining revenge from an earlier loss this season with a narrow two-stroke, 195-197 victory.
Although the Sabers lost the match as a team, they did have the top individual golfer on the day with Alex Shriver shooting a 41 to earn meet medalist honors.
Manistee Catholic golf coach Denis Meikle allowed as how Shriver has been putting in a lot of time on a couple of things in his game, which resulted in his ability to hit some drives farther and straighter. He was rewarded for it with a solid round.
Blake Johnson followed him in the team scoring with a 49, while Brendan McComb reached the club house after shooting a 53, and Henry Hybza came in with the fourth best score of 54.
Also playing but whose scores did not count in the team total were Mathew Gunia with a 55, as well as Jamie Riley who finished with an 80.
Only one regular season match remains to be played, that coming Thursday against Manistee at the Arcadia Bluffs golf course before the Sabers start preparing for the MHSAA Division 4 regional tournament to be played in Hesperia next Thursday.