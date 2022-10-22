Sentencings

Ethan Thomas Beetz, 23, 1078 Daisey Lane, Ludington, was sentenced to credit for one day in jail served and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without license on person.

Amber Ann Howell, 40, 2328 N. 32nd St., Fountain, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of personal property less than $200.

Cesar Keops Sanchez-Barajas, 52, no address listed, Hart, was sentenced to $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.

Dustin Joseph Shereda, 34, 6854 W. Beech St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.

Xaviera Clarice Stockwell, 43, 507 E. Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in the jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission.

Abraham Paul McKenney, 30, 504 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in the jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail and pay $390 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.

Melissa Ann Milanowski, 48, 922 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 116, Ludington, was sentenced to $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200. A charge of defrauding an innkeeper was dismissed. In a separate file, Milanowski had a charge of trespassing dismissed.

Rachel Lily Short, 43, 6290 W. Nine Mile Road, Irons, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.

Shaun Eric Smart, 43, 601 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.

Trad Paul Sheafor, 32, 7044 N. 92nd, Hart, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.

Travis Lee Albright, 22, 3119 Sylvan Road, Evart, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.

Tyler Alan Albright, 21, 3119 Sylvan Road, Evart, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.

Perry Oliver Eagy Jr., 61, 64804 Praire Lake Road, Sturgis, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.

Thomas Edward Foust, 64, 10524 Riverside Drive, Honor, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to bait deer in certain restricted counties.

Scott Douglas Gill, 48, 301 Marshall St., Albion, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.

Martin Gomez-Mendez, 39, 706 Fifth St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fishing with illegal gear — treble hook.

Jason William Hadley, 47, 8844 West X, Schoolcraft, was sentenced to pay $220 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to violating gear restrictions for fishing.

Marcus David Jones, 66, 11849 Point Drive, Pinckney, was sentenced to pay $220 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to violating gear restrictions for fishing.

David Ricky Kott, 68, 675 Filer Ave., Filer City, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading bait deer in certain restricted counties.

David Eugene Latimer, 66, 12591 Cinder Road, Beulah, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading bait deer in certain restricted counties.

Arraignments

Alyxander Carl Smith, 29, 112 1/2 Holly St., Manistee, was arraigned on three felony counts of financial transaction device — steal/retain without consent and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Sept. 7, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Tessey Lee Hathaway, 41, 1525 W. Dewey Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a June 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2. In a separate file, Hathaway was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a Dec. 15, 2021, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Joseph Kendall Zuber, 30, 3661 E. Baseline Road, Shelby, was arraigned on a felony count of breaking of entering a building with intent and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Charles Keith Moody, 33, 3288 Burnell Ave., Flint, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an Aug. 23 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Kyla Raquel Navarro, 22, 1443 Rohrmoser, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following a Sep. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.

Jared Michael Miller, 21, 8862 N. Budzinski Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failure to report an accident following a Sept. 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.

Duane Michael Duggan, 59, 478 S. Brye Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a Sept. 28 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.

Tony Jerome Lopez, 48, 2426 E. Madison Road, Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26. In a separate file, Lopez was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion third degree and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept. 29 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Dawn Marie Jackomino, 19, 1759 Goff Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree following an April 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Patrick Allen Shira, 29, 225 W. Ludington Ave. Apt. 305, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Dakota Lee Mills, 23, 715 Fifth St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony count of having a miscellaneous dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver following an Oct. 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

William James Collier, 38, 113 W. Williamson Ave., Flint, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering without owner’s permission following an Oct. 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.

Garrett Scott Buck, 30, 2622 W. Anthony Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Oct. 17 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.

Alvonya Martel Brown, 25, 1185 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 following an Oct. 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Garth Allen Lemire, 23, 603 E. Melendy St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arranged on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Devonta Gene Young, 27, 504 1/2 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Rolando Vasquezrodriguez, 43, 5408 W. Fifth St., Mears, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Sept. 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31. In a separate file, Vasquezrodrigez was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license/with an improper license following a Sept. 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.

Christopher Aaron Plasterer, 26, 2632 W. Springtime St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates/fail to register/unregistered/no trailer plate following a Sept. 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.

Tim Francis Boynton, 57, 903 N. Emily St. Apt. B4, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a Sept. 27 offense investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24.

Richard Eugene Jennings II, 38, 6426 Hall Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of baiting deer in certain restricted counties following an Oct. 1 incident investigated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was set. The pre-trial scheduled for Nov. 21.

James Rolfe Mccray, 62, 4189 W. Isabella Road, Shepherd, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fishing with illegal gear — treble hook following a Sept. 25 incident investigated by the Michigan DNR. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.

Dismissal

Anthony Innocencio Ramon Gomez, 22, 590 N. Dennis Road, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.