EAST LANSING — Michigan State cross country and track and field’s Annie Fuller was named to the second-team 2020 Google Cloud Academic All-America Cross Country/Track & Field Team as selected by College Sports Infor-mation Directors of America (CoSIDA).
This is Fuller’s first career CoSIDA Academic All-America honor. She is the first Spartan women’s cross country and track and field athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades since 2015, when Lindsey Clark and Rachele Shulist were named to the third team.
A Manistee High School graduate, Fuller earned her degree in kinesiology in May with a 3.96 cumulative grade point average. Fuller will complete her eligibility in the fall while studying physiology as a graduate student.
In competition, Fuller was a two-time All-American on the cross country course and was recently named an All-American for the 2020 indoor track season.
During the 2019 cross country season, Fuller led the team to its first Big Ten Championship since 2015 as she placed third overall to earn All-Big Ten honors. The Spartans then captured the NCAA Great Lakes Regional title, as Fuller posted a career-best 6-kilometer time of 20:01.1 for a second-place finish.
Michigan State placed sixth overall at the NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana.
On the track, Fuller qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships as an individual in 2019 in the mile and qualified with the distance medley relay team this season. The distance medley relay team placed second at the 2020 Big Ten Indoor Championships, clocking in the second-best time in program history in the event, to qualify them for the NCAA Indoor Championships. The NCAA Indoor Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.