EAST LANSING — Manistee High School alum Annie Fuller showed her focus, strength and perseverance during her career at Michigan State University, and it didn’t go unnoticed as she was named the George Alderton Co-Female Athlete of the Year by the school.
The beginning of Fuller’s collegiate career wasn’t anything like she had expected, as she experienced several injuries. Fuller then tore her meniscus in 2017 which required months of rehab.
She wouldn’t let that setback deter her as she made her return to the course during the 2018 season and never looked back. She became a two-time All-American on the cross country course and led her team to the cross country Big Ten Championship in 2019.
“I am beyond humbled and thankful to receive such an award amongst so many talented and committed Spartan athletes. I am especially honored to share this award with an athlete as talented as (women’s golfer) Valery (Plata),” Fuller said. “My experience as a student-athlete at Michigan State has given me the opportunity to be part of a program much bigger than myself, while sharing special moments that come from shared commitments with teammates and remembering these achievements that we share as a group. For that reason, this recognition wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, coaches, trainers and family who believe in me, even when I struggle to believe in myself.”
“Certainly, the award is a culmination of a lot of things that she’s done. I think her perseverance is remarkable, and her talent is obvious,” MSU Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Walt Drenth said. “But it’s hard work and perseverance that probably got her to a point where she can be considered for this award, and then to actually win it. She is certainly talented; untalented people do not win this award, but to be able to have knee surgery and all the things that she’s endured to get to this point I think is pretty remarkable. It is a testament again to her work ethic, obviously her talent and her perseverance.”
Competing against the best distance runners in the nation, Fuller placed third at the Big Ten Championships in November to earn first-team All-Big Ten accolades for the first time in her career. Fuller’s efforts led the Spartan women’s cross country team to win the Big Ten title for the first time since 2015.
Two weeks later, the Spartans were named the NCAA Great Lakes Regional Champions with all five scoring runners placing in the top-19, led by Fuller who placed second overall with her career-best time of 20:01.1.
Earning their 19th-consecutive bid to the NCAA Championships, the Spartan women placed sixth overall at the championships. Despite the rain and muddy course in Terre Haute, Indiana, Fuller was named an All-American for the second-consecutive season, finishing 34th.
On the track, Fuller qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships with the women’s distance medley relay team that earned silver at the Big Ten Championships. Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships due to COVID-19, Fuller was named an All-American in the distance medley relay, based on the start lists for the event from times throughout the season.