BROOKLYN — Ludington senior Craig Fuller finished 85th overall at the MHSAA Division 2 boys cross country championship race Friday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Fuller finished with a time of 17 minutes, 18.86 seconds.
The MHSAA conducted two races for each gender for each division with the team regional champions and team regional runners-up in one race while the third place teams from each regional and the seven individual qualifiers from each regional in a second race. Fuller ran in the second race, and his position was a combination of both races. In his race alone, he finished 42nd.
Fuller’s time was his fourth fastest of the season. Friday’s race was the first time Fuller has qualified for the state cross country meet.