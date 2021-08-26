TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Mason County Central’s cross country teams were met with a warm welcome and warmer weather when it opened the season at the Two Rivers Invitational Tuesday afternoon in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
“I think first of all, the hospitality over here was awesome,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “Every coach came up to me and mentioned something real nice. It was a hot day, and it was the first day we have run in the afternoon. We’ve been practicing in the mornings, and I think that had a little bit of a factor.
“There’s a lot of good teams here (and) some big schools. It’s great competition for us, but it also let our kids visually see where they’re at and what they have to do (to improve).
“We struggled today, quite a bit.”
The Spartans ran in a field of 12 schools of various sizes with some schools having huge teams — all of which were from Wisconsin except Mason County Central. The field contained not only Two Rivers, a strong program on the girls side, but also a tough Valders program. Manitowoc Lincoln, a Class A-sized school was there as was Green Bay Notre Dame with roughly 30-40 kids on each the boys and girls teams.
Mason County Central was a stranger in a strange land. The course was wide open, with little obstructions and a couple of hills but otherwise flat. The meet was run under sunny skies and a temperature of 76 degrees. There was a light breeze, but it did little to cool the runners.
“I think it’s an advantage (not knowing who you’re running against), but I think a disadvantage is that some kids know who they’ve run against in the past. They know, I have to stick with this person. Here, we came up here not knowing anybody. But the kids were coming out to run against themselves and put up the best number (time) that they can.”
Gavin Shirey was the leading runner for the Spartans, finishing midway through the pack. Central’s second-best runner was Cullen Kraus-McCarty.
“On the boys side of things, we’re young. We only have one senior,” Sanders said. “I thought Gavin was our first guy who ran good. We can only up from there.
“I thought Braylin Thurow, celebrating his 16th birthday today, ran a really good race for us as well.”
As a team, the Spartans finished 11th in the field. The team winner was Green Bay Notre Dame. The fastest time was turned in by Shane Griepentrog of Valders with a time of 15:42. Griepentrog received an actual championship belt with the race handing medals to the top 15 runners overall.
Central’s girls finished ninth in the field with Jaden Petersen leading the way. She took 25th place with the next-best Spartan being Jayden Baker. Notre Dame won the girls title.
“Jaden Petersen was tough. She was our No. 1 girl and fought through a lot. I don’t know if her time reflected that a lot, but she ran really well.”
The girls title was won by Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers with a time of 19:22. The Raiders saw their top runners finish first and second overall as Anna Gallagher was the race’s runner-up.
The Spartans are the first schools-sponsored sports team to take one of the carferries from Ludington to Wisconsin to compete in an event. Sanders said the journey was three years in the making, and he’s glad the kids took the journey.
“Just as an overall experience, the kids will be talking for a long, long while. They enjoyed their time, and they’re already talking about coming back for next year,” Sanders said. “Overall, it was a great trip, and this was our first meet. Benzie had always been our first meet for us, but this was something where nobody knows us and we don’t know them.
“But it was nice to run against different teams and see where we stand right off the bat.”
The Spartans are expected to return to Mason County Friday evening on the SS Badger. They will rest overnight Friday before heading to Benzie Central for the Pete Moss Invitational Saturday morning.
Boys team results: Green Bay Notre Dame 37, Valders 80, Two Rivers 117, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 129, Manitowoc Lincoln 130, Kewaunee 155, Kohler 171, Oostburg 203, Sheboygan South 237, Manitowoc Lutheran 242, Mason County Central 289, NEWCHAA 316
Mason County Central: 38-Gavin Shirey, 19:56. 58-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 63-Braylin Thurow, 21:52. 72-Tyler Thurow, 23:22. 75-Zane McCabe, 23:28. 81-Asher Johnson, 25:04. 87-Taiden Kovolski, 33:17.
Girls team results: Green Bay Notre Dame 37, Two Rivers 65, Oostburg 69, Valders 107, Manitowoc Lincoln 154, Manitowoc Lutheran 157, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 186, Sheboygan South 201, Mason County Central 255, NEWCHAA 257.
Mason County Central: 25-Jaden Petersen, 24:22. 59-Jayden Baker, 28:33. 60-Emily Adams, 28:36. 64-Ava Brooks, 28:49. 70-Nyvaeh Wendt, 30:33. 72-Marissa Quillan, 31;40. 73-Mya Sterley, 32:03.