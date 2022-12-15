AMBER TWP. — The words of encouragement for the members of the Gateway to Success bowling team were frequent at Spartan West Thursday afternoon during a practice.

The clang of the ball smashing the pins were followed by hoots, giggles, laughs and “Nice job.”

G2S’s bowling team, essentially, shows it’s an extension of what is taught at the non-traditional school.

“Part of it is part of our school culture. We’re the Wolfpack, and it’s very united,” said G2S coach Tony Johnston. “It’s kind of feeling. Being able to keep that and part of the team. This is falling together pretty nicely. Some day, we will be competitive. But I want this to be something they want to do next year.”

Johnston is the team’s coach in its inaugural season, and the team is the first for G2S.

“We had our social worker, John Chalko, from (Mason County Central), and he was a coach over there,” Johnston said. “He came on and had an interest in being an (athletic director). So, he went through that whole program.

“We kind of landed on bowling because we don’t have the facilities to house a basketball team, a football team or anything like that,” he said. “So it was just functionality in terms of what we could do. This was a team that made sense for us to do.”

Interest in the team gradually grew. Johnston said G2S let the students know through their weekly all-school meetings about the team. Eventually, the team became it’s seven members.

“It was a slow process, but you have to have a full team,” Johnston said. “You have to at least five to bowl the formal way. Slowly, kids started coming out of the woodwork, so we’re up to seven now.”

The team is comprised of freshmen and sophomores, which should bode well for the growth of the sport for the Wolfpack.

Freshmen on the team are Bryce Murawski, Ayden Kortge, Lauren Strandberg, Dustin Spiker, Leo Koopman and Lanie Miller. Andrea Spiker is a sophomore.

Johnston said he is surprised by the team.

“There were kids I thought were absolute shoe-ins that they would bowl, and there are kids I had absolutely no idea they wanted to be on a sports team,” he said. “I think it was an organic thing.”

The skill level varies for the bowlers, too. Some bowled as their families have bowling as a recreational activity while others were starting right out of the blue. He’s seen a lot of changes out of the team even in the early portion of the season.

Johnston said Spiker was embracing the game so much that she began to do some things away from the lanes.

“I was just talking to Andrea, and we had two meets this week and we had a day off on Wednesday,” Johnston said. “She said that she was missing bowling so much. ‘I was downloading bowling games. I was practicing in my living room.’ I love that.”

While the experiences are new for the team, they’re new for Johnston, too. He’s a first-time coach, and while he’s bowled himself in the winters — plus some ice fishing — he’s learning more about the game both for himself and in teaching.

“Everyday, we’re talking about the fundamentals,” he said. “It makes me pick apart my game. Every once in a while Jake (Weller, the team’s assistant coach), will roll a game with them if we’re having a pretty speedy practice. Those are the days that stress me out the most because here I am bowling in front of them now.”

Whether it’s the coach or the bowlers, each is realizing and understanding they’re opening a new path for anyone else that is behind them.

“I think they recognize that, and we’ve had growing pains. But they recognize that and the extra pride that they feel,” Johnston said. “I don’t think it goes unnoticed.”

G2S won’t be in the post-season this fall — the school is still working on getting through its probationary period with the Michigan High School Athletic Association. The Wolfpack, too, are not in a conference, either. The team, though, is bowling against Ludington and Holton later in January.

With the Wolfpack starting out, Johnston said it’s critical that a certain culture is put in place as they bowl against other schools.

“Working on developing courage, developing more tenacity because we go in and we see these teams and they have 20 bowlers and they’ve got a big breakdown and their loud and raucous,” Johnston said. “We had a really, really good meet (against Ludington at Stix). They’re doing good about keeping their morale (up), and they’re starting to coach each other.”

Johnston is seeing the impact of the team on each of the members at G2S.

“I can see the increased confidence,” he said. “They’re a little more jazz in their step now. It makes me giddy. I will curious to see what next year to be like.”

The support for the program has gone very well, Johnston said.

“I get to meet parents that I might not have known… The parents have been great. They’re encouraging, and they’re cheering,” Johnston said. “The same with staff. This being my first year of coaching, there are things I missed or didn’t think ahead on. Some with the robotics team are sending me with snacks or doing this or teaching me some of those team-building things they do.

“I think we had more staff than bowlers at the meet the other day,” he said. “i turned around, and I was focused watching the game, and I turn around and there’s eight staff behind me.

“It’s just kind of G2S. It’s been super, super, super supportive.”

The Wolfpack bowl again Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, against Ludington at Six.