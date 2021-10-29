Everyone misses eventually.
But when you miss your deer, you want to make sure that it was operator error and not your scope or rifle.
We’ve all heard the variations of “it’s a poor craftsman who blames his tools,” but sometimes your tools get out of shape and you need to whip them back into shape.
I’ve been at the range with people who have expensive scopes and those who tried to save a buck (no pun intended) and there’s no reliable way to tell if your scope is going to crap out on you.
All you can do is put rounds through it, get familiar with it and make sure that it’s dialed in for November.
What follows are some tips for inspecting, practicing with and sighting in your rifle.
Look it over
Maybe you don’t have time to go to the range this year. Maybe your rifle is in a flight case packed with foam and hasn’t been mishandled. Even if you’re 99.9 percent sure it’s fine, you need to look your rifle over.
Take your rifle out of the safe or the case and look it over. Put it on the table and give the scope a light wiggle. Did it move? If so, you’re in trouble. If not, grab the appropriate screwdriver or Allen or Torx wrench and tighten down every screw on your mounts.
I know some people use torque wrenches on these and if you’re comfortable with that, do that.
Now shoulder your rifle (with the muzzle pointed in a safe direction). Dial the focus in and out, dial the zoom in and out. If both work properly, you might be OK. If not, well, you better get to the store and the range.
Bore sighting
If you’ve got your old scope on your rifle you can skip this step.
But if you have a new bolt-action rifle or break-action rifle, you can follow these steps for bore-sighting without any special tools. If you’ve got a semi-automatic rifle, you’re going to need a laser device to put in your barrel.
To boresight your rifle, make sure it is unloaded and remove the bolt. Lie your rifle down on a table or other firm rest and sight in on something a few yards away. I personally use the back of a couch in the basement, and I line up on an electrical outlet on the wall across the room.
Looking down the barrel from the action, you’ll want to line up the barrel view on your chosen object.
Now adjust the crosshairs on your scope until they are on that object.
That’s it, your rifle has been bore-sighted.
First rounds
As we’ve stated earlier this fall, ammunition is still hard to find and is running closer to $3 a shot than the old $1 a shot it cost us 10 years ago. Still, it’s important to be logical about your approach at the range rather than frugal.
Spend a shell at 25 yards before you do it at 100 yards. You’ll find out if you’re on as far as left and right. The vertical impact point may not be the same, but if it’s on paper at 25, at least you know you’re not going to have to come back to start over. If you’re sighting in a new scope, fire a shot or a three-shot group at 25 yards, then do some simple math. Your scope will move your crosshairs 1/4-inch per click at 100 yards. But you’re at 25 yards, so you need to multiply by four. So to move an inch, you will need 16 clicks. Now, when we talk about clicking away at a scope, there are a couple ways to do it. You can leave your rifle in a vise while you shoot and then look through the scope as you click the crosshairs back toward your last impact point.
I prefer to make the measurements on the paper and then go back to my scope and do the clicks. Yes, I would fire one more shot at 25 yards to make sure you’re nearly zeroed.
At 100 yards
If it seems like there’s a lot of clicking and shooting going on, you’re right and there should be. You’re not going to burn out your barrel with annual hunting trips and sighting-in sessions, so shoot that rifle early and often. Once you’re on paper at 25 yards, it’s time to start working on what your rifle likes best. I bring a variety of loads to the range each year when I have a rifle that I know doesn’t agree with me. Practice shooting three-shot groups. Don’t worry about how accurate each shot is, worry about how similar each shot is. When you get three grouped together close, then it’s time to adjust your scope and take one or two more shots to get on target.
Where should you aim?
So now your rifle likes your ammo and you like it all, but you’ve got to take one more shot and put the rifle away. Where do you want that last shot to hit if you aim at something 100 yards away?
It depends on your caliber and the load you’re shooting, but also what distance you’ll be shooting while hunting. Generally, if you’re hunting at 200 to 300 yards, an inch or two high at 100 yards is a good rule of thumb.
If you want to get specific, visit the various manufacturer websites and look up your ballistics for your caliber.
Don’t forget your muzzleloader!
While you’re sighting in your rifle, remember to put a round or two through your muzzleloader because the season starts Dec. 3 this year — three days after rifle season ends. I always find it challenging to get to the range while rifle season is ongoing and with just three weekdays between one ending and the next starting, you’ll want to get a jump on that. While you’re at it, make sure you have enough of your preferred powder substitute and bullets.