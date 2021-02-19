Submitted photos
Winners of the Pere Marquette Expeditions’ Gettin’ Jiggy Tournament on Feb. 13 were Aric Miller, left, and William O’Brien. Miller caught a 13 5/8-inch crappie and a 10 7/8-inch blue gill to take two of the three species prizes as he used a 4-millimeter jig with a white spike on a lake in Manistee County. He won $340. William O’Brien caught a 12 1/2-inch perch with a Northland jig with a minnow, and he won $170. There were 51 entrants, and Mark Malkowski won a $20 gift certificate from Pere Marquette Expeditions while Mark Willis won a $10 gift certificate from Pere Marquette Expeditions.