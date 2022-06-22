Al Hardman took a his own passion for mushing and captured the attention and imagination of Mason County, and because of his exploits in dog sled racing — including the Iditarod — he will be inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
Hardman competed in four Iditarod races, the first time in 1997. He was in the 1,151-mile race again in 2000, 2002 and 2004. He also competed in several other races with his teams of dogs, from the Race to the Sky in Montana to the Can-Am in Maine and the U.P. 200.
For his excellence in sled dog racing, Hardman is being inducted Saturday into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame. He is joined in the 18th class by Bob Cameron, Christy Christmas, Mike Evans, Jill (Treml) Stickney and Lyford Young.
The hall’s unveiling ceremony is at noon at Historic White Pine Village. Later Saturday evening, a sold-out banquet will be hosted at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The 2022 induction class is the first since the 2019 class to join together at ceremonies hosted by the half of fame.
The 16th induction class was unable to participate in the ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That class included Robert Ayers, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith, Dave Killips, Adam Johnson and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team that was the MHSAA Class B state runner-up.
The 17th induction class was 1921 Ludington Mariners professional minor league baseball team. The 2021 planned induction marked the 100th anniversary of the team’s Central League championship.
Hardman, a graduate of Sault Collegiate in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Michigan Tech, talked to his good friend Charlie Eshbach about the potential of getting into racing sled dogs.
“Al called me and said, ‘I have a chance to buy a dog team, a sled, a harness, even all of the bowls,’” Eshbach recalled in an interview with the Daily News in March 2021 after Hardman’s death. “He had a pet Samoyed, a big fluffy husky, but they didn’t know how to pull (a sled). That’s why he was encouraged to get into sled dogs.”
And shortly after getting his sled dogs, it eventually became thoughts of competing in the Iditarod.
“I quickly said, ‘You’re crazy. That’s for young guys,’” Eshbach told the Daily News in 2021. “He’s an engineer. Engineers have a weird mind… We spent the next two years and built a camp up by Paradise and started mushing and trying to learn how to do it long, long runs.”
In 2001, even after Hardman competed in half of his Iditarod races, the Daily News named Hardman in a list of 25 greatest area sports athletes.
“It’s like an addiction,” Hardman told the Daily News’ Andy Klevorn in March 2001 in that special section. “And a challenge. If I train these dogs, I want to go race them, even if I don’t win, at least I compete.”
Compete he did the very next year, in 2002, in his late 50s. It was his best finish, taking 21st.
“I could have done better,” Hardman told Klevorn in April 2002 during an open house to celebrate his journey. “But I’m very happy with my success. I beat a lot of competitors I’d never dreamed I’d beat.”
The Daily News sent Klevorn to Alaska to cover Hardman’s exploits at the Iditarod, and it was closely watched by young and old in his adopted hometown.
“I spent a fair amount of time with Al and his family from 1998 to 2004, covering his four Iditarod races and the associated training. It was hard not to become part of Team Hardman during those days,” Klevorn told the Daily News in March 2021 after Hardman’s death. “There was work to do, photos to take and experiences to be had and write about, and he was more than willing to share his time with me and others during those years.”
Hardman competed for the final time in 2004 in the Iditarod, taking 59th. It was a particularly cold time for him in the race, as related by the Daily News’ Patti Klevorn — Andy’s wife — at the time.
“He’s ready to be done,” Al’s wife Carole told Patti in 2004.
Hardman, though, wasn’t quite done. He finished fourth seven years later at the Race to the Sky in Montana and raced to 10th in the Can Am in Maine in 2012 at the age of 69.