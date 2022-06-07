The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its Life Lesson Award to three student-athletes from the Mason County area high schools.
The award is given to a female or male high school senior athlete from each school that demonstrates the positive attributes that one learns from participating in athletic competition, according to a press release from the hall.
Each area high school’s coaches and athletic director selected the student-athlete in their respective school as the recipient of this award, based on the athlete’s demonstration of teamwork, leadership, perseverance, discipline, respect and overcoming adversity, according to the release. In addition to the award recognition, the hall will donate $150 to the charity of the recipient’s selection in their name.
Jessica Gerbers was chosen at Mason County Central, and she selected COVE as her beneficiary. Gerbers played volleyball and softball and had a 3.91 grade point average. She plans to attend West Shore Community College and Ferris State.
Eli Shoup was chosen at Mason County Eastern, and he selected St. Mary’s Caritas Food Pantry as his beneficiary. Shoup ran cross country and track and played basketball and baseball. He was a high honors student and plans to pursue a career in engineering.
Zoe Voss was chosen at Ludington, and she selected the Lakeshore Food Club. Voss played volleyball and and ran track, and maintained a 3.776 GPA, while also being involved in many other extracurricular activities. Voss plans to attend West Shore Community College, then on to Grand Valley State majoring in nursing and either chemistry or Spanish. Her goal is to finish at Wayne State University in its anesthesiology program.