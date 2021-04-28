The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced late Tuesday night that it canceled its in-person induction ceremonies for 2021.
In a press release, the hall stated that it decided at its April 7 meeting to move its in-person event to a pre-recorded induction event for its classes of 2020 and 2021.
“We are certainly disappointed this decision was necessary, but we trust the athletes and community will respect our sincere desire to keep everyone involved in our recognition program as safe as possible," stated Mason County Sports Hall of Fame President Vic Burwell.
In the release, the hall stated it didn't believe it could safely host the in-person ceremony with the continued guidelines to fight COVID-19.
The hall's class of 2020 is Robert “Bob” Ayers, Adam Johnson, Dave Killips, Dr. Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith and the 2007 Mason County Central girls volleyball team that finished as the MHSAA Class C state runner-up. The hall's class of 2021 was the 1921 Ludington Mariners professional minor league baseball team.
The in-person induction ceremony was initially scheduled for June 26, and those ceremonies traditionally included an unveiling in the afternoon at Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township and a banquet at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.