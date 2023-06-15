The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced the recipients of its annual Life Lesson Awards athletes from the Mason County area high schools.
The award is given to a female and a male high school senior athlete from each school who demonstrate the positive attributes that one learns from participating in athletic competition. Sports teach individuals a lot more than the skills to run, swim, handle a ball, racket, bat, club, or stick, and condition their bodies and minds for strenuous and challenging activities. Participation in individual and team sports teaches athletes important life lessons that can be applied to any relationship, activity, or professional life.
Each area high school’s coaches and athletic director selected the student-athlete in their respective school as the recipient of this award, based on the athlete’s demonstration of teamwork, leadership, perseverance, discipline, respect, and/or overcoming adversity. In addition to the award recognition, the MCSHOF donates $100 to a charity of their choice.
Mason County Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Life Lesson Award honorees include: Miriam Manier and Nathan Wing from Mason County Eastern; Haley Story and Cullen Kraus-McCarty from Mason County Central; and from Ludington High School, Brynn Fortner and Adam Keffer.
Manier was active on the dance team and in track and field, serving as the team captain. She played many volunteer roles on the student council, National Honor Society, Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, and SADD. Hug All the Earth of Ludington is the recipient of a donation given in her honor.
Wing played basketball and ran cross country and track and field while serving as a team captain in each sport and collected multiple all-conference honors. Wing is a five-time all-state athlete in cross country and track. A four-year academic award winner, Wing was active in the Youth Advisory Council, Student Council, National Honor Society, and Future Farmers of America. Wing chose St. Mary’s Caritas Food Pantry as the recipient of the charitable donation given in his honor.
Story was a member of the bowling team for four years and a state qualifier in 2022. Haley’s senior bowling season was one of adversity and perseverance. Despite a difficult and trying time, Haley continued to bowl competitively to persevere and overcome adversity. The Fin and Feather Club of Mason County is the recipient of the charitable donation being issued in her honor.
Kraus-McCarty is an avid cross country and track runner earning many medals throughout his four-year athletic career at MCC. He was a member of the quiz bowl team and is often found hanging out with his friends. COVE (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters) is his charity of choice and the recipient of a donation in his name.
Fortner participated in sideline cheer and varsity softball, earning first-team all-conference and all-district honors in softball. She chose Community Cats TNR as the recipient of the charitable donation given in her honor.
Keffer participated in football and track and field and earned all-conference honors in both sports at Ludington High School. An avid trombone player in the LHS jazz band, he also was a quiz bowl and Rotary INTERACT Club member. He plans to attend Western Michigan University to study paper engineering. Keffer chose the Childhood Cancer Campaign as the recipient of his award.
Recipients of the MCSHOF Life Lessons Award are athletes who are well-known for their leadership qualities, teamwork and dedication to athletics and education. Being a role model and team player and possessing the ability to take the higher ground to persevere and overcome adversity are the life lessons athletes should aspire to uphold.