Saturday night proved to be one of thanksgiving and appreciation as the newest members of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame were feted at a banquet at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.
Inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame were Bob Cameron, Christy Christmas, Mike Evans, Al Hardman, Jill Stickney and Lyford Young. Also honored Saturday night was Male Athlete of the Year Andrew Quinn and Female Athlete of the Year RyAnn Rohrer.
Saturday night’s banquet was the culmination of the day’s events where the class and several others were honored. During the unveiling ceremony Saturday afternoon at Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township, the hall’s spirit award recipients were honored.
Cameron said he would keep his speech short, and he voiced his appreciation for his coaches, his teammates and his family. Cameron was a state champion wrestler for Mason County Central and went on to be a stellar fastpitch softball player.
“I really don’t think I should be up here without them,” Cameron said of his teammates.
He truly enjoyed playing fastpitch alongside his son, Kyle, too.
“It was a special year to play side-by-side (with you).”
Christmas — a longtime member of the board — said she was humbled by the experience of the day. She said it wasn’t necessarily all her that helped to get her to be a standout multi-sport athlete not only for Mason County Central, but also Cornerstone University, as well as a great softball coach in her own right.
“I have been blessed to be surrounded by quality people my entire life,” Christmas said, adding about her parents, “They supported me in ways both big and small.”
Evans — an all-state basketball player from Ludington that went on to play at Northwood — was introducted by Daryl Peterson, and the award was accepted by his son-in-law, Mike Lynn. Lynn said his father-in-law never talked much about his exploits, but he grew to learn Evans’ love for the game.
“Pops was not a real big talker about himself,” Lynn said. “He was one of the most humble guys.”
Ted Kroeze accepted the honors on behalf of Hardman. Hardman, a four-time Iditarod competitor and multiple-race sled dog musher, was inducted. Kroeze said Hardman loved the reaction he received from the community when he raced, and he loved talking about the sport he was so passionate about.
Hardman, though, did his sport through preparation nearly on his own.
“Dad didn’t have a coach, didn’t have a team and didn’t have players involved. It was him and his dogs,” Kroeze said. “That was it. It was up to him to figure everything out for 1,100 miles alone. He had to do it by himself, and that is truly remarkable to me.”
Stickney was a champion thrower in the shot put and discus for Mason County Eastern, earning a scholarship to Ferris State University to do the same. She excelled in those events as well as the javelin. She congratulated the inductees, noting that she, Christmas and Cameron all graduated in 1979.
Like Christmas, she noted the impact of Title IX on athletics as this year — and really this month — marked the very beginning of giving girls and women equality in athletics.
“Without Title IX, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” Stickney said.
She also gave credit to any and all who were or are youth coaches to help keep kids involved in athletics.
Morris Thomas accepted the honor on behalf of his older cousin, Young. Thomas described how he would often follow Young around the Free Soil and Fountain areas as a kid. He didn’t get a chance to watch the two-time all-stater play basketball, but he marveled at Young’s ability on the baseball diamond.
It was Young’s demeanor, though, that always struck Thomas.
“He did everything with a flair, but he was humble,” he said, adding later, “He never, ever bragged about stuff.”
Both the athletes of the year, Quinn and Rohrer, thanked their respective families and coaches. Quinn was grateful to his throwing coach, Jerome Betts, who helped him to set both the shot put and discus records at Mason County Central. Rohrer said she was thankful for the help she received not only when times were great, but in the rough spots, too.
Unveiling
The day’s events began with the unveiling of the plaques at the hall’s Beyond the Game: The Value of Sports exhibit at Historic White Pine Village. This year’s unveiling, though, proved to have some differences than in year’s past.
Burwell recognized hall’s Life Lesson Award recipients — the first year for the honor. The award recognized a student-athlete from each school that demonstrates a positive attitude and the hall’s life lessons. Jessica Gerbers, Zoe Voss and Eli Shoup were honored by the hall.
The hall then recognized its Beyond The Game Spirit Award recipient, Will Flewelling. The award honors an athlete from Mason County who has leveraged sports for the betterment of the community. The cornerstone criteria for this award are leadership, respect, teamwork, overcoming adversity, understanding perseverance and developing character.
Jenn and Jamie Flewelling received the award on their late son’s behalf. Jenn talked about their son, his relationship with his sisters, his love of the Lord, his career in sports and showing during 4-H at the Western Michigan Fair.
Through it all, Jenn said her son Will epitomized something Saint Teresa of Calcutta once said.
“He did the small things with great love,” she said of Will.
After the speeches and presentations, the curtain over the new hall of fame class and the video display for the inductees was taken down by a pair of the new members of the hall as traditionally happened during most years for the hall’s unveiling.