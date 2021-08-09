It didn’t take long for area fall sports teams to get their seasons off with their initial practices.
The Ludington volleyball team started up its practices on 8 a.m., Monday, and the day marked the first time the Michigan High School Athletic Association didn’t stagger its start times for fall practices.
In past years, the state’s football teams would get a two-day jump start on the remaining fall sports teams to get those teams in shape ahead of their respective scrimmages in two weeks and the first of nine regular season games in three weeks.
This year, all fall sports teams could start practicing, and Ludington proved to be a busy place for a variety of teams. The boys soccer program stretched out near the weight room around 8 a.m., and the varsity football team started its practices at 9 a.m. at Oriole Field.
Ludington football coach Charlie Gunsell said he has 32 players out for the varsity team this fall, and there are 28 junior varsity players for the Orioles.
Mason County Central football coach Scott Briggs said he has 34 players for both the junior varsity and varsity football teams, combined.
The first scheduled games for the fall season are less than a week away. Ludington’s boys tennis team will host a quad on Monday, Aug. 16, with Big Rapids, Zeeland East and Cedar Springs.
Action gradually picks up for the week of Aug. 22 where most teams will see their first if not second competitions of the season.