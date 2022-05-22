HESPERIA — Hart baseball had two impressive wins on Saturday as it took care of Hesperia, 9-1 and 9-3, in a non-conference doubleheader played at Hesperia.
Ty Schlukebir recorded the win on the mound, striking out 10 while giving up two hits in six innings.
Hart scored three in the top of the first, getting RBIs from Blake Weirich, Kory Charron and Kody Charron. Kyan Clark hit a double to send in another run for Hart and a big five-run fourth inning put the Pirates decidedly in the lead. Logan Purdy and Clark both hit a run and Kody Charron added two RBIs.
"It was a well played game all around for the Pirates," said Hart coach David Riley.
In game two, Kory Charron picked up the win on the mound pitching five innings and Brandon VanderZanden threw the final inning of the game.
Hart again had a big first inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Two more runs came in the second inning, three in the third and one in the fourth.
VanderZanden, Purdy, Brendan Hiddema and Noah Smith had single hits in the game. Blake Weirich, Kody Charron and Clark were all 2-for-4 in game two and Kory Charron was 3-for-4. The team effort produced 13 hits in the game.