EVART — Hart's baseball team dropped a pair of games to Evart in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday in Evart, 6-5 and 10-2.
"(We) tied the game at five in the top of the last inning (of the first game), but gave up the winning run in the bottom half to lose by a final of 6-5. It was a fairly well played game by both teams battling the chilly and windy conditions," said Hart coach David Riley.
"(We) gave up all 10 runs allowed in a tough first inning," Riley said of the nightcap. "Continuing to grind, Hart scored two in the fourth inning but ultimately could not overcome the bad start."
In the opener, Blake Weirich pitched four innings and allowed three earned runs with five strikeouts. Carter Ramseyer pitched 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and one earned run.
At the plate, Ty Schlukebir had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Tyler VanderZanden had a hit and a run. Elan Sawdy had a hit, RBI and a run.
In the nightcap, Avery Guikema pitched three scoreless innings in relief. Weirich hit a double.