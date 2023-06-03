HART — The Hart baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 10-0 loss in six innings to White Cloud in an MHSAA Division 3 district semifinal game.
The Pirates had chances to score in both the first and third innings, but couldn't take advantage. Things spiraled out of control from there, leading to White Cloud putting the mercy rule into effect in the sixth inning.
"We weren't able to get that big hit with those guys in scoring position," Hart coach David Riley said. "And once we didn't capitalize on those opportunities early in the game, things kind of snowballed on us after that. We feel like we had more to give than that today."
Kyan Clark was Hart's lone senior this season. He battled injury throughout the season, but came back for the stretch run of the season, though Riley said he still likely wasn't 100%.
"He wanted to get out here and finish," Riley said. "I'm feeling for him."
Other than Clark, everybody is expected to be back next year for the Pirates. For that reason, Riley said the team is optimistic for next season.
"We still have work to do in all areas of the game," Riley said. "It's exciting that we have so much room to get better. I'm excited to get better with them. I know they're ready to get after it already."