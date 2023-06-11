TRAVERSE CITY — Numbers are supposed to tell the story in sports, win or lose.
But they didn’t quite add up in the Hart girls softball team’s MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal game Saturday morning with Kingsley at the Traverse City St. Francis St. Elizabeth Ann Seton softball field in Traverse City.
At the end of the day, however, the box score would seemingly indicate a very tight affair indeed between two young and up-and-coming teams, not what actually transpired.
Instead, it was Kingsley shutting the Pirates out, 8-0, to earn the right to oppose Standish-Sterling in the regional championship later in the afternoon. Kingsley lost that game, 13-3.
Hart, making its third straight appearance in the regionals, certainly had every reason to feel it should have been at least in the game, with only one less hit (7-6) and just two errors to Kingsley’s one.
So, what was the major difference between the two teams? It was a combination of the Pirates’ inability to capitalize on the scoring opportunities they had, and some struggles with their pitching.
Hart lost four-year veteran Finley Kistler to graduation, and turned to sophomore Kelsey Copenhaver in the circle as its No. 1 hurler this spring.
Unfortunately, she couldn’t hold Kingsley in check. Control problems led to her giving up the first Kingsley run in the bottom of the second inning on four walks, the last a two-out free pass with the bases loaded.
Kingsley’s lead grew to 5-0 with three runs in the third with Copenhaver issuing two more base on balls, hitting a batter and surrendering three hits.
Copenhaver was pulled at that point, with Gabby Quijas coming out of the bullpen to finish the game. She was in the circle for the last three Kingsley runs.
“I have nothing but praise for Kelsey today,” Hart coach Dean DeVries said. “She went in there, (and) she battled. She’s struggled at times this year to find the strike zone.
“They got a couple base runners and got a big knock. I was very proud of her. I went right to Q when things got too much because I know Q is going to pump the zone, and keep the other team off balance. Especially after seeing Kelsey.
“And she was getting some swings and misses. She’s started to work in a rise ball this year. She threw some great pitches. It just wasn’t complete. We didn’t get the completeness from our pitching staff.”
Hart threatened to take an early lead when it put two runners on with one out when Nora Chickering led off the first with a single and Copenhaver drew a walk one out later.
Gabby Schmieding filled the sacks with her single, and the Pirate bench exploded. But, the Pirates left them stranded on the bases and came up empty.
The game was still scoreless in the Pirates half of the second inning when Ambrielle Duncan and Chickering singled. But they were left on base.
Despite being down by five runs, Hart kept battling.
Makenna Carrier worked her way on base in the top of the fifth with a walk and stole second, followed by a walk to Schmieding. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch, but again the Pirates failed to get the necessary hit to drive them in.
Kingsley scored its last three runs in the bottom half of the fifth.
“Our goal today was to come in and compete, and not beat ourselves,” DeVries said. “I believe we accomplished that goal.
“There have been times this year where we may have given up some runs I didn’t think we should have, and today we made plays that were given to us.
“We put the bat on the ball, unfortunately we were not able to come up with a big hit when we needed it. Early on, I think that could have changed the momentum of the game.”
DeVries said that the Pirates made a lot of growth throughout the season, learning how to deal with failure and adversity with a starting group that included four freshmen and sophomores Saturday.
“You expect your freshmen to make mistakes, and they made some big plays in that game,” added DeVries. “Being here, this environment, as a young person ... that’s only going to help you later on.
“Those nerves don’t get you as much when you’ve been there before.”