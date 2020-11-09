BROOKLYN — The Hart boys entered Saturday’s Division 3 state finals ranked No. 1 and hoping to pull off a historic double state championship along with the girls. It would’ve been the first time a public school had ever accomplished the feat.
The Pirates ran a great race, but couldn’t quite overtake St. Louis, falling just 13 points short, 103-116. Their second-place finish was the best in school history.
“It’s hard being that Athletic.net, ranked No. 1, it puts a lot of pressure (on you) all season long, and a lot of expectations from the community,” Hart coach Terry Tatro said. “I always say it doesn’t mean anything...They’re good with that. They know the rankings and stuff are there, but they knew they had to race the race of their lives to pull it off. And they did run well. I’m not disappointed one bit. St. Louis just ran better.”
The Pirate boys had two all-state runners, both seniors. Alex Enns accomplished his third all-state performance, finishing sixth, the same place he took in 2019. He ran a time of 16:21.6, almost identical to his time from a season ago.
Teammate Spencer VanderZwaag joined him as an all-state runner, finishing 22nd. VanderZwaag’s time was 16:48.1, only 10 seconds off his best time.
“We’re a little disappointed, because we came in ranked first and were hoping to get first, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Alex Enns said. “We’re still happy with second. All of us ran as hard as we could. It was a good way to end the season.”
Also for Hart, Clayton Ackley finished in 44th place (17:06.3), Wyatt Dean was 45th (17:07.7), and Noah Bosley finished 51st (17:11.3). Bosley’s time was a personal best, and Dean’s was his second-best ever.
Alex Enns said that, while he didn’t know exactly what the score of the meet was as he raced through it, he had some idea of how it was going based on who was around him in the race. Knowing his team was likely behind added extra motivation mid-race.
“I kind of had an idea, just by who was in front of me,” Enns said. “At the two-mile (mark), where you kind of turn around and get a glance of where my teammates were, it sounded like we were in fourth place or something around the two-mile, so I kept thinking the guy in front of me was the one who stole the state title. So I kept picking them off one by one.”
While some disappointment is natural at finishing a close second, Tatro said he couldn’t have been prouder of the team’s performance.
“I’m so proud of the boys,” Tatro said. “I know they’re a little disappointed in finishing runner-up, but they ran a spectacular race. They were grouped just like I wanted them to be.”
Tatro said Enns’ leadership was instrumental in bringing Hart to the heights it has achieved over the past few seasons.
“He said it was the hardest race he’d ever run...that he’d never run so hard,” Tatro said. “He’s the one that puts it out there. That’s why the kids follow, and that’s why he’s their leader. They all look up to him. He’s quiet, a quiet leader. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but he does a real good job of keeping things together and getting the most out of everybody.”
With the girls’ title and the boys’ second-place finish, the day went down as maybe the most successful single day in school sports history. That wasn’t lost on Tatro.
“I think we did the city of Hart proud today, bringing home a state champ and a runner-up,” Tatro said.