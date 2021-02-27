HART — The Hart boys basketball team scratched and clawed its way back into the game with Montague many times Friday night, but were never able to take the lead as it dropped their sixth contest on the season, falling 52-46.
The Pirates (2-5) trailed, 12-11, after one and went into the half down 22-20.
Montague (6-1) stretched its third quarter lead out to nine at one point before ending the quarter with a four lead.
The Pirates cut the lead down to three in the fourth but never got it any closer as the Wildcats held on for the win.
Kellen Kimes led the Pirates with 15 points with Parker Hovey adding 11 and Tony Rayo with 10.
Hart will head to Oakridge next Tuesday to take on the Eagles.