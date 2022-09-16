EAST LANSING — Hart’s and Mason County Central’s cross country teams competed at the massive MSU Spartan Invitational Friday in East Lansing.

The Hart boys and girls were the runner-up in the White Division. The Spartans’ boys were 22nd in the 31-school field. The Pirates’ boys were best by Haslett Capital Homeschool.

Hart’s girls took second to Jackson Lumen Christi. Mason County Central ran to 26th place.

Hart’s Clayton Ackley won the White Division race with a time of 16:25.27, edging Jesse Carson of Capital Homeschool by 0.34 seconds. The Pirates had three runners in the top 12 and four in the top 22. Wyatt Dean was 10th and Seth Ackley was 12th. Max Stitt was 22nd.

Mason County Central was paced by Gavin Shirey, who finished 49th.

The fastest boys runner for the day was Connor Ackley of Hilliard (Ohio) Davidson, who scorched the course in 14:56.96, running in the Spartan Elite Division.

Jackson Lumen Christi had three runners in the top six. Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski was the race winner with a time of 18:22.03, and teammate Alyson Enns was third. The Pirates’ third runner was 16th with Lexie Beth Nienhuis.

Mason County Central was led by Adison Thorne, who finished 89th.

The fastest girls runner was for the day was Holland West Ottawa’s Helen Sachs, who finished the course in 17:15.76.

Hart boys: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:25.27. 10-Wyatt Dean, 17:16.43. 12-Seth Ackley, 17:23.83. 22-Max Stitt, 17:56.03. 30-Caleb Bitely, 18:18.09. 33-Easton VanderZwaag, 18:33.45. 37-Jack Slotman, 18:42.18. 63-Josef Bromley, 19:24.28. 66-Tyler Vanderzanden, 19:27.11. 84-Kai Miller, 19:56.51. 87-Ethan Schaner, 19:58.86. 107-Avery Guikema, 20:24.33.

Mason County Central boys: 49-Gavin Shirey, 19:01.77. 88-Hunter Sanford, 19:59.08. 97-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 20:04.73. 183-Trey Johnson, 22:36.10. 194-Asher Johnson, 23:05.32. 231-Jacob Failor, 24:58.56. 236-Sam Johnson, 25:17.62.

Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:22.03. 3-Alyson Enns, 19:14.43. 16-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 21:09.94. 30-Savanna Owens, 21:54.24. 34-Abigail Pretty, 22:13.14. 54-Kenai Kokx, 23:05.32. 64-Lauren Pretty, 23:27.07. 86-Lily Hopkins, 24:04.11. 125-Abigail Studer, 25:22.30. 144-Harriet Kidder, 26:33.03. 177-Kelly VandenKodde, 28:01.01.

Mason County Central girls: 89-Adison Thorne, 24:13.40. 123-Mallory Miller, 25:21.99. 168-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:18.81. 182-Ava Brooks, 28:05.23. 197-Jessica Petersen, 29:06.09. 206-Eva Hradel, 29:48.60.