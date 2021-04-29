Hart’s boys and girls track teams scored victories during the Oriole Invitational at Oriole Field Thursday.
Hart’s boys track team racked up 127 points to take the top honors with Manistee second with 111 points. Mason County Central was third with 107 points, followed by Ludington with 105 points. Mason County Eastern was seventh out of seven schools.
Hart’s girls scored 142 points with LeRoy Pine River second with 118 points, Ludington finished third with 108 points followed by Manistee fourth (100), Mason County Eastern (64) and Mason County Central (53).
Ludington’s boys were led by Lucas Peterson, Caleb Smith and Chazz Rohrer. Rohrer swept the throws while Peterson and Smith finished 1-2 in the hurdles events. Smith also was second int he high jump. Craig Fuller was third in the 800 and 1,600.
The Spartans led by Jermiah Patterson as he won both the high jump and long jump while running a leg of the 400-meter relay with Max Nichols, Ethan Wood and Alex Gajeski that finished third. Wood won the pole vault and was second in the long jump. Gajeski won the 100 and was second in the 200.
The team of Gage Tyron and Russell Schade with Wood and Gajesk was second in the 1,600 relay. Schade also was second in the 400. The 3,200 relay of Danielson, Schade, Tyron and Thomas Wagner were third. Andrew Quinn was second in the shot put.
Eastern’s top finisher was Eli Shoup in the 300 hurdles.
Hart’s Kellen Kimes was second in the pole vault and third in both the shot put and discus. Spancer VanderZwaag won the 200 and 400 whiel also running on the winning 1,600-meter relay team with Michael Tubbs, Wyatt Dean and Alex Enns.
The 800-relay team of Dean and Tubbs with Easton Vander Zwaag and Juan Sarabia won. Vander Zwaag teamed with Noah Bosley, Seth Ackley and Clayton Ackley to finish second in the 3,200-meter relay.
Dean was second in the 800, and Enns was second in the 1,600. Clayton Ackley was second in the 3,200, and he was followed across the line by Seth Ackley. Michael Tubbs was third in the long jump.
Manistee’s boys were paced by Trevor Spencer, Landen Powers, Luke Kooy and Anderson Johns as they won the 400-meter relay. The team of Kenton Zatarga, Trevor Mikula, Connor Rischel and Spencer was second in the 800-meter relay.
Landon Powers was second in the discus with third place finishes earned by Anderson Jones (100), Spencer (200), Evan Scarlata (110 hurdles) and Kooy (pole vault).
Ludington’s girls were led by RyAnn Rohrer as she, like her brother, swept the throws. Lindy Murphy won the pole vault, and she finished second in the long jump. Kaylee Malt was second in the high jump, and Erin Reilly finished third.
Gwen Shamel was third in the 400 and 800, and she ran a leg of the second-place 3,200-meter relay with Olivia Andersen, Anna Burton and Emma Klein. The 400-meter relay team of Briseis Mendez, Mia Voss, Isabel Grubius and Zoe Voss were third.
Central’s girls were led by Nyah Tyron as she won both hurdles events while taking second in the 200. Mackenzie Singleton was third in the discus.
Eastern’s Olivia Wing was second to Tyron in the hurdles events. Corinna Hernandez was the runner-up in the shot put, and Kennedy Tyler was second in the pole vault. Marta Papa took third in the long jump.
Eastern’s 1,600-meter relay was third as Hillary Howe, Sydney Gage, Kiana Blais and Papa teamed.
Hart’s girls were led by Alyson Enns who led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1,600 and 3,200 with Savannah Ackley and Lynae Ackley second and third, respectively. Enns also finished second in the 800. Audrianna Enns won the 400 and 800. Aspen Boutell won the long jump while Layla Creed was third in the pole vault.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Lynae Ackley, Lauren VanderLaan, Savannah Ackley and Abby Pretty won. Audrianna Enns teamed with Savanna Owens, Creed and VanderLaan to finish second in the 1,600-meter relay. The third-place 800-meter relay team consisted of Enns, Boutell, VanderLaan and Creed.
Libby McCarthy led the Chippewas with a win in the high jump. Logan Wayward was second in the discus and third in the shot put. Raegan Codden was third in both hurdles events. Lacey Zimmerman was third in the 100.
The 400-meter relay team won as Zimmerman and Codden teamed with Kasey Eckhardt and Ashtyn Janis. The 800-meter relay team was second with Zimmerman, Eckhardt and Janis teaming with Allie Thomas. The 3,200-meter relay team of Cecilia Postma, Denise Omeonga, Jayna Edmondson and Olivia Holtgren were third.