WHITEHALL — Hart's boys and girls cross country teams swept the second West Michigan Conference jamboree Tuesday afternoon at Whitehall.

The Pirates' boys team had its top five runners finish ninth or better, led by race winner Alex Enns. The Hart girls team had its top five runners 11th or better, and the Pirates finished 1-2-3 with Audrianna Enns leading Lynae Ackley and Savannah Ackley, respectively.

