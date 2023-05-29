CLARE — Hart’s track teams finished in the middle of the pack at the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 3 team state meet SAturday at Clare’s Brookwood Athletic Complex.
Hart’s boys were seventh in the 16-team boys field with 1,249.5 points. The host Clare Pioneers won the MITCA Division 3 team state championship with 1,586 points with Erie-Mason taking second with 1,393.5 points.
The Pirates’ girls team was eighth with a score of 1,059.5 points. Olivet won the championship with 1,412 points followed by Clare with 1,220.5 points.
The Pirates’ boys were led by Kellen Kimes. Kimes swept the throws as he had a heave of 55 feet, 9 inches in the shot put. His throw in the discus was 174 feet, 6 inches.
Clayton Ackley won an individual title in the 1,600 in a time of 4:27.33. He edged runner-up Parks Allen of Ithaca by 0.37 seconds.
Seth Ackley gave the boys team a runner-up finish in the 3,200, finishing with a time of 10:01.93.
Wyatt Dean ran to a third-place finish in the 800 in a time of 1:59.10 with teammate Clayton Ackley sixth (2:01.56).
Revin Gale was fourth in the 200 with a new personal-record time of 23.16 seconds. He was also sixth in the 400 with a new best time of 52.11 seconds.
Guillermo Ortega finished fourth in the high jump, leaping 5-7.75, as he tied with Erie-Mason’s Logan Goodin.
The 400 relay team of JoseLuis Andaverde, Eman Hertzler, Hunter Chaffee and Gale was fifth with a time of 44.44. Andeverde, Dean and Clayton Ackley teamed with Ortega to finish sixth in the 1,600 relay.
The Hart girls team was led by Addi Hovey. Hovey won the 100 (12.82) and finished second in the high jump (5-4).
Also bringing home a top-six finish in the 100 was Aspen Boutell as she was sixth (13.32), and Imogene Brumbaugh was fourth in the high jump (5-0.5).
Boutell and Hovey ran with Lauren Bitely and Addison Hain to win the 400 relay (50.81).
Jasmyne Villanueva finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (50.23). Lexie Beth Nienhuis finished fifth in the 400 (1:02.83). Shelbie Choponis was sixth in the discus (101-2).
The 800 relay team of Hain and Hovey with Savanna Owens and Lilly Hopkins was fifth (1:51.03). Owens, Hopkins, Villanueva and Rosemary Hernandez were fifth in the 1,600 relay.
Manistee sent its girls team, and it finished 10th. Audrey Huizinga was the runner-up in the 400 (59.96), and Cecilia Postma was second in the 1,600 (5:29.13). Lacey Zimmerman ran to fourth in the 100 (13.27). Libby McCarthy was fifth in the high jump (5-0).
Brooke Jankwietz was fifth in the shot put (32-8). She finished fourth in the discus (103-3) one slot behind teammate Madalyn Wayward (106-5).
The 400 relay team of Ashtyn Janis, McCarthy, Huizinga and Zimmerman were sixth (52.15). Janis, Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman were third in the 800 relay (1:49.18). McCarthy, Zimmerman, Postma and Huizinga were the runner-up in the 1,600 relay (4:14.13).