The Hart boys soccer team lost a whopping nine seniors from a year ago. Coach Joe Gilbert said they almost “essentially graduated a starting lineup.”
With the team basically starting over from scratch, the Pirates will look to some youth to help them win games.
“We’re just looking for a bunch of our young guys to make big strides quickly,” Gilbert said. “...and we’re going to be looking for our sophomores to really take the reins.”
The Pirates have just one senior this season to go along with five juniors, eight sophomores, and five freshmen. Some of the newcomers expected to contribute include forwards Logan Dean and Adrian Belmares, as well as goalkeeper Miguel Escamilla.
“(Belmares) had five goals last year as a freshman at the varsity level,” Gilbert said. “And I mean, he was the guy on the JV team last year. So we’re hoping he can come in and just hit the ground firing.
“(Dean) has looked very solid in training. Good footwork, good crosses, not afraid to cut in and take shots...the only way to describe (Escamilla) is a freak of nature athlete. The kid just flies through the air, so we’re excited to have him back for another season in the net.”
Hart is obviously a young team this year, but that’s not to say they have zero experience. Junior forward Adan Cruz, who had 13 goals and 14 assists last season, returns, as well as junior forward Tyler Larios-Mendez.
“Last year it was great for (Cruz) because he could kinda enjoy the ride with the seniors, chip in goals and assists when he could, but now we’re looking for him to make that step up to be the the guy on the team and really take control,” Gilbert said. “And we’ve really seen him start to do that in practices and make big strides there.”
Gilbert said the conference will be tough, though he said the players have aspirations of winning a conference title.
“It’s competitive from top to bottom,” he said. “So it’s gonna be a competitive battle where we’re gonna hope to be tied to that middle of the pack again if we can sneak into there get a couple of wins against teams or some draws. That’s kind of where we would hope to be.”
Utlimately, Gilbert said this season is about “redefining who we are” as a program.
“We graduated nine seniors who we built around for a long time,” he said. “We’re going to look to figure out who we are again and what kind of team we got.”
opener at muskegon catholic
The team opened its season with a 7-4 win over Muskegon Catholic on Friday at Muskegon Catholic High School.
All seven goals were scored by just two players. Adrian Belmares found the back of the net four times and Tyler Larios-Mendez had a hat trick with three goals.
Assisting with the goals were Adan Cruz, Logan Dean, Lairos-Mendez, and Belmares.
Miguel Escamilla had 15 saves in net to go along seven crosses claimed.
The Pirates next game will be Monday at home against Suttons-Bay. The match begins at 5 p.m.
Hart boys soccer roster:
Seniors: Jose Chavira
Juniors: Adan Cruz, JJ Bizon, Tyler Larios-Mendez, Emmanuel Ortega, Carter Ramseyer
Sophomores: Kaleb Anderson, Adrian Belmares, Isaiah Carreon, Miguel Escamilla, Rivaldo Gonzalez, Chase Lorenz, Gustavo Ramos, Desse Rodriguez
Freshman: Logan Dean, Emiliano Escamilla, Bronx Jones, Mason Opalewski, Cris Santiago