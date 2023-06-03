KENT CITY — Hart’s boys track and field team finished third in the race for the MHSAA Division 3 state championship Saturday at Kent City.
The Pirates scored 38 points while Pewamo-Westphalia had 44 points for second place. Benzie Central won the state championship with 51 points.
Hart picked up four All-State finishes overall, and the Pirates had two state champions.
Kellen Kimes won the discus with a throw of 174 feet, 3 inches, and he was second in the shot put at 57-0 1/4.
The Pirates’ 3,200-meter relay team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Guillermo Ortega and Wyatt Dean won their race with a time of 8:04.54.
Clayton Ackley was third in the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.48, and the Pirates’ Seth Ackley was almost All-State as he was ninth in the same race with a time of 10:06.12.
In the 1,600 relay, Revin Gale, Guillermo Ortega, Easton Vander Zwaag and Wyatt Dean ran to fifth place. Their time was 3:31.39.
Clayton Ackley nearly added to the total of All-State honors as he was ninth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:33.26. Dean had a near-hit in the 800 as he, too, was ninth with a time of 2:00.68, just 0.24 seconds behind Benzie Central’s Pol Molins.
Also running for the Pirates was the team of Gale, Eman Hertzler, Vander Zwaag and Hunter Chaffee, finishing 19th with a time of 1:34.14 in the 800 relay. The quartet ran to a 12th place finish in the 400 relay with a time of 44.58 seconds.
In the 110 hurdles, Caleb Westerbeek ran in 16.35 seconds and was unable to reach the finals.
Mason County Central’s Quentin Lange finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the high jump. He cleared 6-3.
Manistee’s Damien McEntaffer was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 13-6, a new Manistee High School record.