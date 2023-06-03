KENT CITY — Hart’s boys track and field team finished third in the race for the MHSAA Division 3 state championship Saturday at Kent City.
The Pirates scored 38 points while Pewamo-Westphalia had 44 points for second place. Benzie Central won the state championship with 51 points.
“Coming into today, we had a couple of injuries with our sprint guys,” said Hart boys track coach Ken Kimes. “Between those two guys each, they missed two or the last three weeks in our training, and that kind of dinged us in our sprint relays. We just couldn’t perform where we wanted to be at the end of the season.”
Kimes said the team had the potential to bring home a piece of hardware just like the girls team that won its second consecutive state championship. Some of the end-of-high-school-career happenings also caught up to the Pirates, he said.
“I’m proud of them. I’m glad this (1,600-meter relay) team had a chance to medal… They worked hard and they deserved,” Kimes said. “They’re finishing at state.
“There’s some really fast kids in (Division) 3. Then all of a sudden, you add in an exchange kid at Benzie (Central) that runs like really, really good, it changed their whole world. You know, it is what it is. I’m proud of our kids.”
Hart picked up four All-State finishes overall, and the Pirates had two state champions.
Kellen Kimes won the discus with a throw of 174 feet, 3 inches, and he was second in the shot put at 57-0 1/4.
“I wished I felt a little bit better,” he said of his throws in discus after receiving his medal. “At big meets like this, it’s hard to come in and throw your (personal record) every single time. So you have to focus on the basics, make sure you chase those good feelings in the throw and trust that will all be there.”
Kellen Kimes also said that with a roster with many seniors, there were a lot of memories for the season.
“It’s bittersweet to share these memories with them, but I’m also grateful for it,” he said.
The Pirates’ 3,200-meter relay team of Clayton Ackley, Seth Ackley, Guillermo Ortega and Wyatt Dean won their race with a time of 8:04.54.
Clayton Ackley was third in the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.48, and the Pirates’ Seth Ackley was almost All-State as he was ninth in the same race with a time of 10:06.12.
In the 1,600 relay, Revin Gale, Guillermo Ortega, Easton Vander Zwaag and Wyatt Dean ran to fifth place. Their time was 3:31.39.
Clayton Ackley nearly added to the total of All-State honors as he was ninth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:33.26. Dean had a near-hit in the 800 as he, too, was ninth with a time of 2:00.68, just 0.24 seconds behind Benzie Central’s Pol Molins.
Also running for the Pirates was the team of Gale, Eman Hertzler, Vander Zwaag and Hunter Chaffee, finishing 19th with a time of 1:34.14 in the 800 relay. The quartet ran to a 12th place finish in the 400 relay with a time of 44.58 seconds.
In the 110 hurdles, Caleb Westerbeek ran in 16.35 seconds and was unable to reach the finals.
Mason County Central’s Quentin Lange finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the high jump. He cleared 6-3.
“I feel like I could have practiced harder, hit the weights harder,” Lange said after receiving his medal. “From going 6-6 (during the indoor season) to now going 6-3, I don’t know.”
Lange said he plans to work out even more in the off-season in pursuit of doing better next year. He also gave credit to the boys who placed ahead of him.
“Quentin was slightly disappointed that he did not jump his personal record Saturday but did enough to place fourth which is a great accomplishment for a sophomore,” said Central coach Patrick Nelson. “I was very pleased how he performed all season and was great to see him medal for a second consecutive year in the high jump.”
Manistee’s Damien McEntaffer was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 13-6, a new Manistee High School record. He said he was nervous starting the day, and he didn’t feel as though he had enough warm-up before competition began.
“Once we got up past 12 (feet), I realized, ‘I’m in this now. This is getting competitive, and I was pretty warmed up after that,” McEntaffer said. “It was a 60-year-old record that I’ve broken, and my coach was excited about that. As good as I am, there are so many guys that are better than me, and there is so much room for improvement.”
The previous record was 13-3, and it was set in 1968.
Nelson praised the performance of the conference’s athletes, too, that completed Saturday.
“The West Michigan Rivers conference was well represented and showed how tough our league was this year,” Nelson said. “Hart boys finished third, North Muskegon boys sixth, and the Hart girls won a second consecutive state title.”