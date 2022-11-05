BROOKLYN — One of the biggest trophies available in boys athletics is finally making a trek to Hart.

The Pirates’ boys cross country team won the MHSAA Division 3 state championship meet Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, seeing three runners earn All-State honors as they were in the top 30.

Three were in the top 12.

Clayton Ackley was the state runner-up with a time of 15:52.14 as Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones blazed the course with a new division record to become a four-time individual state champion with a time of 14:46.50.

Wyatt Dean was eighth with a time of 16:20.05, and Seth Ackley was 12th with a time of 16:27.51.

The girls team had its work cut out for it in defending its five-time state championship. Hart finished fourth as Traverse City St. Francis won the state championship. Pewamo-Westphalia was the state runner-up, and Lansing Catholic was third. The Pirates scored 171 points while the new state champion Gladiators had 134 points.

Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski won the state championship with a time of 19:31.72, and teammate Alyson Enns was fourth with a time of 18:28.52. Rounding out the Pirates’ team score was Lexie Beth Nienhuis (68th, 20:54.15), Abigail Pretty (88th, 21:08.70) and Kenai Kokx (90th, 21:10.70). Also running for Hart were Savanna Owens (127th, 21:42.29) and Lauren Pretty (139th, 21:55.44).

Shelby’s Emma Soelberg was 30th, also earning an All-State medal with a time of 19:50.70.

Manistee’s Cecilia Postma finished 44th in the girls race with a time of 20:21.27. The Chippewas’ Jack O’Donnell was 68th in the boys race with a time of 17:31.72.