BROOKLYN — One of the biggest trophies available in boys athletics is finally making a trek to Hart.

The Pirates’ boys cross country team won the MHSAA Division 3 state championship meet Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, seeing three runners earn All-State honors as they were in the top 30.

Three were in the top 12.

Clayton Ackley was the state runner-up with a time of 15:52.14 as Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones blazed the course with a new division record to become a four-time individual state champion with a time of 14:46.50.

Wyatt Dean was eighth with a time of 16:20.05, and Seth Ackley was 12th with a time of 16:27.51.

The girls team had its work cut out for it in defending its five-time state championship. Hart finished fourth as Traverse City St. Francis won the state championship. Pewamo-Westphalia was the state runner-up, and Lansing Catholic was third. The Pirates scored 171 points while the new state champion Gladiators had 134 points.

Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski won the state championship with a time of 19:31.72, and teammate Alyson Enns was fourth with a time of 18:28.52. Rounding out the Pirates’ team score was Lexie Beth Nienhuis (68th, 20:54.15), Abigail Pretty (88th, 21:08.70) and Kenai Kokx (90th, 21:10.70). Also running for Hart were Savanna Owens (127th, 21:42.29) and Lauren Pretty (139th, 21:55.44).

Shelby’s Emma Soelberg was 30th, also earning an All-State medal with a time of 19:50.70.

Manistee’s Cecilia Postma finished 44th in the girls race with a time of 20:21.27. The Chippewas’ Jack O’Donnell was 68th in the boys race with a time of 17:31.72.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos