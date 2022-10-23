SPRING LAKE — Hart’s boys cross country team won the Mel Hall Invitational hosted by Spring Lake Saturday with the girls team finishing second to the host Lakers.

The Pirates’ boys were led by Clayton Ackley’s win as he cruised the course in 16 minutes, 27.81 seconds, less than a half second ahead of Grandville Calvin Christian’s Nathan Jenkins.

Teammates Seth Ackley and Wyatt Dean were fourth and fifth, respectively. Max Stitt was 10th.

Hart’s girls were led by the 1-2 punch of Jessica Jazwinski and Alyson Enns, the race’s winner and runner-up, respectively.

The Pirates run again Friday at the MHSAA Division 3 regional hosted by the Remus Chippewas Hills.

Boys team results: Hart 34, Whitehall 64, Fruitport 102, Spring Lake 109, Detroit Country Day 123, Grandville Calvin Christian 155, North Muskegon 169, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 197, Coopersville 214, Jenison 253.

Hart boys: 1-Clayton Ackley, 16:27.81. 4-Seth Ackley, 16:51.39. 5-Wyatt Dean, 16:55.82. 10-Max Stitt, 17:41.84. 17-Caleb Bitely, 17:53.19. 23-Josef Bromley, 18:08.29. 26-Easton Vander Zwaag, 18:26.51. 33-Jack Slotman, 18:39.53.

Girls team results: Spring Lake 37, Hart 55, Allendale 83, Whitehall 128, Detroit Country Day 141, Fruitport 188, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 189, Mona Shores 197, Coopersville 222, Grandville Calvin Christian 244.

Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 18:00.67. 2-Alyson Enns, 18:41.95. 16-Kenai Kokx, 21:28.77. 17-Savanna Owens, 21:32.58. 20-Abigail Pretty, 21:45.14. 32-Lexie Beth Nienhuis, 22:08.75. 36-Lauren Pretty, 22:27.91.