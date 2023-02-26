GRAND RAPIDS — Hart’s competitive cheerleading team won the MHSAA Division 4 regional at Grand Rapids Northview and Mason County Central was third as both schools earned their way to the state tournament.
The Pirates took home the regional championship with a score of 729.12. Pewamo-Westphalia was second with a 705.68. The Spartans’ score was 698.86, and the fourth and final state qualifier was Lawton with 689.72 points.
Hart had the highest score in each of the three rounds. The Pirates had 218.20 points in the first round. The Spartans scored 208.90 points.
In the second round, Hart scored 206.52 points. The Spartans’ second round was 196.26 points.
Central had a huge third third with 293.70 points, second-best to conference foe Hart. The Pirates had 304.40 points.
Those four schools will join the four state qualifiers from the Michigan Center regional — regional champ Hudson with Michigan Center, Adrian Madison and Merrill — at the state championship competition scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at McGuirk Arena on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant.