BENZONIA — Hart’s boys and girls cross country teams repeated as the MHSAA Division 3 regional champions Saturday, dominating the field in both the boys and girls.
The Pirates’ girls team saw its top four runners finish seventh or better, led by regional champion Jessica Jazwinski, a freshman. She was followed by sophomore Alyson Enns and senior Audrianna Enns. Freshman Lexie Beth Nienhuis rounded out the grouping of four.
The Hart boys team had a third-fourth-fifth place finish. Junior Clayton Ackley started the Pirates’ parade followed by senior Noah Bosley and junior Wyatt Dean. The Pirates had five all-region runners — those who were 15th or better — as senior Max Nienhuis was 13th and freshman Max Stitt was 15th.
Manistee’s boys and girls teams were both fifth. Mason County Central did not have enough boys for a complete team while the Spartans’ girls were 11th out of 11 schools.
Mason County Central’s top boys runner was Hunter Sanford, who finished in 26th place. The girls team was led by Jaden Petersen, who finished 38th.
Manistee was able to get two runners to qualify for the state meet. Senior Caiden Cudney crossed the finish line in sixth place to earn his trip. For the girls, sophomore Cecilia Postma was eighth, and she, too, will head to the state meet.
“Teamwise, you know what, we probably didn’t do what we could,” Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel said. “But, looking at the times the other schools did, even if we had run exactly what I had expected, it might not have been enough.
“I have to give a tip of my cap to the top four teams in our region. They ran exceptional races today, too. We just weren’t quite there. Caiden (Cudney) ran exactly what we needed him to do up front, and my number two and three boys both ran their all-time best times.”
For Postma, Thuemmel was happy for her.
“She looked real solid, and looked real confident,” he said. “She hasn’t really shown that much confidence in October, but she held off the closest girl to her and had a good finishing kick, which she’s been working on.
“Last year, she was the first girl cut and just missed making the state meet. So, she’s thrilled to be able to make it in this year. The girls team ran well. We graduated five girls off our varsity seven, so to finish up with fifth place again this year, not too bad. I’ll take it.”
The MHSAA cross country state meet will be hosted Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
Hart girls: 1-Jessica Jazwinski, 17:43.17. 2-Alyson Enns, 17:55.80. 3-Audrianna Enns, 18:00.52. 7-Lexie Beth-Nienhuis, 19:44.10. 25-Savanna Owens, 21:46.01. 27-Abigail Pretty, 21:49.46.
Manistee girls: 8-Cecilia Postma, 20:05.80. 22-Anna Huizenga, 21:39.17. 39-Allie Thomas, 22:50.24. 43-Audrey Huizenga, 22:56.18. 44-Claire Scott, 23:00.14. 58-Addy Witkowski, 25:09.15. 65-Courtney Haag, 25:55.03.
Mason County Central girls: 38-Jaden Petersen, 22:37.24. 51-Jayden Baker, 23:56.83. 57-Emily Adams, 25:03.29. 63-Gracie Weinert, 25:33.51. 67-Gabby Jensen, 26:13.69. 69-Nyvaeh Wendt, 26:44.09. 71-Mya Sterley, 27:17.01.
Boys individual champion: Hunter Jones, Benzie Central, 14:44.34.
Mason County Central boys: 26-Hunter Sanford, 18:07.40. 32-Gavin Shirey, 18:33.79. 58-Zane McCabe, 20:07.35. 73-Asher Johnson, 22:23.33.
Hart boys: 3-Clayton Ackley, 16:27.20. 4-Noah Bosley, 16:36.11. 5-Wyatt Dean, 16:37.78. 13-Max Nienhuis, 17:16.49. 15-Max Stitt, 17:19.54. 16-Seth Ackley, 17:23.56. 27-Josef Bromley, 18:14.89.
Manistee boys: 6-Caiden Cudney, 16:59.28. 22-Abdul Ghennewa, 17:48.74. 23-Jack O’Donnell, 17:53.87. 33-Jacob Lindeman, 18:39.42. 36-Elliot Hoeflinger, 18:49.41. 38-Trevor Adamczak, 18:55.40. 44-Drew Mendians, 19:10.34.